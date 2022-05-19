ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Midwest Mountain Lions, Female Football Team, Takes The Field on May 21

By Emma Widmar
 4 days ago
Story sponsored by

The Midwest Mountain Lions, a local women’s tackle football team, will take the field at Historic Horlick Field, 1648 N Memorial Dr, on May 21. Their first-ever home opener will kick off at 2 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Tidal Waves. Gates will open at 1 p.m. for spectators.

Thinking about attending? Tickets, which will be sold at the gate, are $10 for adults, $5 for kids (5-17) and college students with ID, and those under 5 years old get in free. If you plan to attend, the Midwest Mountain Lions organization asks that fans bring supply donations for the Women’s Resource Center of Racine County (WRC). The mission of WRC is to provide crisis intervention, advocacy, education, and prevention services for a diverse population of victims or individuals at risk of Domestic Abuse and/or sexual assault.

  • Hair products
  • full-size shampoo and conditioner
  • ethnic hair products
  • Kitchen Items
  • dish soap and sponges
  • trash bags
  • hand towels
  • cooking seasonings
  • juice boxes
  • bottled water
  • snacks
  • easy to prepare microwavable foods
  • paper goods
  • paper towels
  • toilet paper
  • paper plates

About The Midwest Mountain Lions

This women’s semi-pro full-contact tackle football team’s membership spans Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois. They are affiliated with the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA), which has about 60 teams across the county. They are the largest, longest running, and most competitive women’s tackle football league in the world, and Racine is home to one of the teams: the Midwest Mountain Lions.

The Midwest Mountain Lions was formed in 2019, after many women’s semi-pro teams folded. Women from various teams around the Midwest came together to continue their love for the game after their original teams were discontinued.

Talk about a team effort, everything from the team name to team colors was chosen by the players. Mary Ellen Six and her wife, Snoopy Shuster are the team owners. Six is a member who you’ll see on the field, while Shuster coaches from the sidelines. Shuster has experience both in playing and coaching football for 14 years. She even helps coach the infamous Racine Raiders, who will also be playing on May 21, after the women’s team. In addition, Jahamal Hardy, who coaches for the Racine Raiders, is the head coach for the women’s team. View the Raiders schedule on our website.

Six shares, “we canceled the entire 2020 season. And then we were not able to do the 2021 season because of lingering COVID. Now we’re finally taking the field.”

Taking the Field

While considered a “developmental team” according to the WFA, Shuster explains that this is due to their small team size. While they may be a small team of about 20 women, they are mighty. They have been practicing and preparing for their big debut on Saturday since January.

The oldest player is 52 years old and the youngest is 21 years old. Despite their age differences, they have the same goal: to have the same opportunity that men have had to play a full tackle sport. The Midwest Mountain Lions is a team where all women can roar.

Trailblazing

Coach Shuster says, “football is a sport that’s literally for every shape,” the linemen, you know for the big girls, there’s middle-sized people’ at the linebackers and running backs. Then there’s the skinny girls who get to run around as wide receivers. What we do it’s like the most encompassing sport there is.”

Player Kaitlyn Wolfer shares, “we need to get out of these gender norms that playing a rough sport, such as football, is only for the boys and the men. I personally am tired of people being surprised when I tell them that I’m a female football player and that I’m also a nurse because football doesn’t pay any bills. I play because I simply love the game. Nobody ever blinks an eye when a male says it, so why should they blink an eye with us women?”

Wolfer hopes to inspire the next generation to realize that football is for everyone. Despite disbelief and COVID-19 setbacks, the Mountain Lions are trailblazing for the next generation.

“I’m a part of something that’s much better than me and much bigger than my team,” says Wolfer.

Join The Pack

Interested in joining the team? You can become the next Midwest Mountain Lion. No experience and no education are required to become a team member. Without a doubt, fellow teammates and coaches are willing to show new players the ropes.

Coach Shuster is set on helping women get a game plan in place that works for them. She says, “If you are an athlete or if you are at least willing to work out and achieve what you need to achieve, we will teach you. We will teach you the game, we will teach you the rules.”

While football has been looked at as a predominantly male sport, Shuster is focused on helping women succeed. “Some techniques that men use are a great service to them, but don’t necessarily apply to women, or not it’s serviceable.” With that being said, she shares, “it’s very important to have an individualized coaching plan for every player.”

The Midwest Mountain Lions have open tryouts on weekends from late summer to early fall at the REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave., Sturtevant. This is also where practices are held. Find out more information about joining on their website.

In Action

Come out and watch the Mountain Lions again on Saturday, May 28, 2022. They will be playing at Franklin High School, 8222 S. 51st St. in Franklin, against the Sioux Falls Snow Leopards. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. with gates opening at 3 p.m. Tickets are sold at the gate and are $10 for adults, $5 for kids (5-17) and college students with ID, and Veterans (with ID) and children under 5 get in free.

Looking for another way to support the squad? Buy a T-shirt with proceeds benefitting the team. Find them on Facebook to stay up to date and see where they are on the prowl next.

Credit: Midwest Mountain Lions

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye

Gateway Summer Camps for 9-12 grades include Firefighter/EMS, exciting Nitro-X racing and more

Gateway Technical College is hosting a new Junior EMS/Fire Summer Camp from June 20 through 22. Gateway’s three-day schedule allows for flexibility for students. Want to know what it’s like to be a firefighter or an EMT? Embark on this new opportunity to learn and use the skills of this trade. Get the chance to interact with axes, hoses, and extrication equipment.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Gateway’s Student Responder Megan Bahr Gives Commencement Speech to Graduates

On Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m., graduates from Gateway Technical College gathered at the UW-Parkside Sports and Activity Center to celebrate the completion of their schooling. Graduates from the School of Business and Transportation Technology, and the School of Manufacturing Engineering and Information Technology heard from fellow classmate and student responder, Megan Bahr, that evening. Bahr served as the “voice of the student” for this commencement ceremony.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

COVID-19 Community Levels ‘high’ for Racine, Kenosha, 5 other counties; mask recommendation made by DHS

MADISON – As of May 12, the COVID-19 Community Levels in Racine, Kenosha and five other counties in Wisconsin have been flagged as high. Due to the rising cases, DHS is encouraging residents living in the following counties to wear masks while in public indoor spaces: Barron, Kenosha, La Crosse, Monroe, Racine, Rusk, and Vernon. This recommendation is regardless of vaccination status.
RACINE, WI
klkntv.com

Two men convicted for trafficking $390,000 of cocaine through Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men from out of state were convicted on Thursday for trafficking cocaine through Nebraska in a spare tire. In February 2021, Michael Aponte, 32, of Syracuse, New York, was driving when Douglas County Deputies stopped the vehicle. Rawy Correa-Perez, 31, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was...
NEBRASKA STATE
county17.com

Gillette police officers gather to honor Jon Hardy

GILLETTE, Wyo. — With tears in his eyes, former Gillette police officer Charlie Byers said that he is grateful for one thing when he thinks back about the day Dale Chamberlain killed Gillette police officer Jon Hardy nearly 40 years ago: how bitterly cold it was that morning. Byers,...
Racine County Eye

‘Mamma Mia! Here we go again…’ finally!: Racine Theatre Guild opens beloved ABBA musical

On Friday, the Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) opened “Mamma Mia!,” their season closer and biggest production since COVID brought the world — and the Guild — to a halt. With direction by Doug Instenes, music direction by Greg Berg and choreography by Mary Leigh Sturino, this show is a delightful bohemian adventure with ABBA as its musical backdrop.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine, WI
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

