6 Members and 13 Guests are viewing this topic. Nearly every coach has the take on for any 3-0 count. Think about it. Of all the balls you put in play maybe 25 to 28 percent end up with you on first or maybe farther around. Ball 4 results in you taking first 100 percent of the time. Our coach liked us to move around on the 3-0 count offering to bunt lean over the plate a bit, do anything to distract the pitcher who is already having trouble by getting in 3.0. But he nearly never had swing away on.

