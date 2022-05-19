ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-Cities Pride Festival returns to Pasco with a week full of inclusive festivities

By Dylan Carter
 4 days ago
Tri-Cities Pride Festival 

PASCO, Wash. — The Tri-Cities Pride Festival is returning with a week full of events centered around this year’s theme, “V.I.S.I.B.L.E,” which is meant to empower people of all backgrounds through inclusivity and empowerment.

Held in Volunteer Park, the family-friendly Tri-Cities Pride Festival welcomes people from across the region to Pasco from Noon to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

Between live entertainment, individual booths, lawn games, raffle prizes, and spoken word, there’s something for everyone. Plus, there will be a range of ‘Instagram-moments’ for visitors to capture and share on social media.

“Pride is a chance to take up space, out loud and in public, to see each other, to support each other, to lift each other up, and to validate each other,” stated Amanda, the Secretary of the Tri-Cities Pride Festival. “Pride is also a time to remember everyone that fought and participated in doing all of these things before us and to do what we can to make things better for all those that will follow us. “

According to event organizers, Pride Week begins with a kick-off event at Moonshot Brewing on the 8800-block of W Victoria Ave in Kennewick from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The following day, an all-ages drag show will be hosted by Out and About on W Lewis St in Pasco from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Next up on the agenda is the Love Loud Pride art show, which is being put on with help from the Arts Foundation of the Mid-Columbia at the Eastside Equestrian Center from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Kennewick.

On the night before the Festival, Richland Rollarena Skating Center will hold its annual GLOW Skate event from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Shortly after, the Uptown Theatre in Richland will host a Drag show starring Bitter Betty from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

For more information, check out the Tri-Cities Pride Festival on Facebook.

