Iredell County, NC

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office’s new boat to help with water rescues on Lake Norman

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is using a brand new enforcement boat on Lake Norman.

The SAFE boat is custom-made from the ground up and took about a year to make. It comes with specialized sonar, heat-detecting systems and enough horsepower to cross from one side of the lake to the other in just minutes.

That’s helpful to locate missing boaters, swimmers and kayakers.

First responders use Catawba River to train for search and rescue emergencies

City
Mooresville, NC
County
Iredell County, NC
Iredell County, NC
WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

