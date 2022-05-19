Iredell County Sheriff’s Office’s new boat to help with water rescues on Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is using a brand new enforcement boat on Lake Norman.

The SAFE boat is custom-made from the ground up and took about a year to make. It comes with specialized sonar, heat-detecting systems and enough horsepower to cross from one side of the lake to the other in just minutes.

That’s helpful to locate missing boaters, swimmers and kayakers.

