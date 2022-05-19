Plainview HS NJROTC cadets celebrate achievements

The city of Plainview will host a special reception for outgoing council members prior to their regular meeting on Tuesday. The reception will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 202 W. 5 th St. It is open to the public. Outgoing council members Nelda VanHoose, Larry Williams, Norma Juarez and Teressa King will be recognized. VanHoose served the council for four years while the other three have served for eight, which is the maximum number of years allowed to serve on the council. New council members Mary Elizabeth Dickerson, Steve Martinez, Mike McDonough and Gary...

PLAINVIEW, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO