Meet Sam and Dean’s parents in The Winchesters trailer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not just the Predator that’s returning to haunt people’s homes later this year. Nearly two years ago, Supernatural wrapped up its 15-season run on The CW. The adventures of Sam and Dean Winchester captivated viewers for a long time. But while their story is over, The Winchesters is carrying on...

TVLine

Big Sky: Jensen Ackles Promoted to Series Regular for Season 3

Click here to read the full article. Life moves fast in Big Sky country. Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles has been promoted to series regular for the just-announced Season 3, TVLine has learned. His guest appearance in the ABC drama’s upcoming Season 2 finale was first revealed Thursday. “I have tangled more than a few times with cartel elements,” Ackles’ character, Beau Arlen, tells Katheryn Winnick’s Jenny in the preview for the May 19 season ender (10/9c), “and it’s nasty business.” When Jenny agrees, saying that she needs to stop it, he counters: “You mean, ‘we.'” Per the official character description, Beau is...
Primetimer

The CW Capitalizes on Supernatural Success With Three New Shows

The CW has canceled eight series in recent weeks — including Charmed, Dynasty, and Roswell, New Mexico on Thursday — but it's determined to stay in the Supernatural business. All three of the network's new series for Fall 2022 feature members of the Supernatural cast, and one, The Winchesters, is a prequel to the long-running drama, which called The CW home for 15 seasons.
Deadline

The CW New Series Trailers: ‘Walker: Independence’, ‘The Winchesters’

Click here to read the full article. CW has begun releasing trailers for its new fall series. First up are Walker spinoff Walker: Independence and Supernatural prequel The Winchesters. You can watch below. We’ll update as additional trailers are released. WALKER: INDEPENDENCE, Drama Produced by CBS Studios. From writers-executive producers Seamus Fahey and Anna Fricke, executive producers Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Laura Terry and director-executive producer Larry Teng. New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2022-23: Photo Gallery THE WINCHESTERS, Drama Produced by Chaos Machine Productions, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. From writer-executive producer Robbie Thompson, executive producers Jensen Ackles, Danneel Ackles and director-executive producer Glen Winter. The CW Upfront: Deadline’s Complete Coverage More from DeadlineFall 2022 Primetime TV Grid: No Fox (Yet) As Nets Play It Safe With Much More Of The Same'Supernatural' Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles & Misha Collins Reunite At CW Upfront To Pitch Special Ideas'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Promises "We Are Going To End It With A Bang" In CW Series' 7th & Final SeasonBest of DeadlineOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond
TVLine

The Boys Season 3 Trailer: Homelander Has a Breakdown, Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Gets Violent — Watch Video

Click here to read the full article. Here’s a few sentences you never want to hear about The Boys‘ most volatile supe: “There’s something wrong with Homelander. There’s something broken. He’s lost his f–king mind,” Starlight declares in the first trailer for the Prime Video drama’s third season (premiering Friday, June 3, with its first three episodes). Indeed, The Seven’s leader is feeling off after the loss of his love Stormfront, going on a media apology tour to explain that he fell for the wrong woman. “I am very excited for everyone to meet the real me,” he tells the press...
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Cinemablend

CBS Boss Addresses Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled

Of all the shows to get the ax this year, Magnum P.I.'s cancellation at CBS was definitely one of the most surprising. The reboot had run for four seasons when the network cancelled it and, considering that its ratings appeared solid, many questioned the network's decision. Now, we have a bit of clarity in that regard, courtesy of CBS Entertainment president, Kelly Kahl.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
ComicBook

The CW Cancels Six Fan-Favorite Shows

Six fan-favorite shows have all been canceled by The CW. The DC superhero series Naomi comes to an end after only one season; the network's reboot of Dynasty concludes after five seasons; the reboot of The 4400 is ending after only one season; another reboot in Roswell, New Mexico is concluding after four seasons; The CW's Charmed is finishing up its run with four seasons; and In the Dark is also ending with Season 4.
Deadline

Sarah Wayne Callies, James Saito, Tim Chiou Among Cast In ‘The Company You Keep’ ABC Drama Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Sarah Wayne Callies, James Saito, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen and Felisha Terrell are set as leads in ABC drama pilot The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim, from 20th Television. The project, which is based on Korean format My Fellow Citizens that ran for more than 30 episodes on KBS2, follows con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Kim). A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who unknowingly are on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he...
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
