Modern fusion meets West Texas at Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar
SAN ANGELO, Texas- The historic downtown area of San Angelo is thriving with new businesses and a new restaurant is bringing a different vibe to the city.
We try to give it a big city feel,” said Ronnie Cajas, co-owner and executive chef of Urban Salt.
“I wanted it to be bright and colorful and just a place where you can come in and the atmosphere just kind of envelops you,” said Michelle Chapa, co-owner and designer.
With chef-focused food and craft cocktails, the menu brings a modern fusion feel to West Texas.
“I like to have a more modern feel of my menu items with a traditional fusion of modern style food that has traditional flavors,” said Cajas.
While the food is divine, the design is what brings everything together.
“We really wanted to put a lot of details into this restaurant. Places tend forget the design and to have something of a vision, but we made it all come together with design, food, drinks, so we wanted it to look like ‘oh my gosh’ they actually put a lot of thought into this place, which we did,” said Chapa.
Urban Salt is located off West Beauregard Avenue and yes they are already a hit.
“I would actually say I think it’s been more successful than we hoped or even thought it would be,” said Cajas.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0