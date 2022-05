CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville High went up against Arlington on Friday in a sectional matchup. The Wildcats punched their ticket to the state tournament after winning 2-1. The game was a classic pitching duel. Each team fought to find ways to get players on base. Emberly Nichols started the game on the mound for Clarksville High, and she went the distance. She showcased her abilities to make batters miss and to pitch for contact, and her overall endurance.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO