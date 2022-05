Gilbert Howard Durham, age 83, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at his residence at Fieldstone Place. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Ferrell officiating. Following the service, Gilbert will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. His family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service on Friday at the funeral home.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO