Rodeo Killeen is back in town

It’s time to break out the cowboy boots and hats because Rodeo Killeen is back in Central Texas. This just isn’t any rodeo, it’s a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event. Guests will see some of the best ropers, bull riders, and other pros across the nation. Thursday during "Military Appreciation Night", the 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood will take center stage to do several weapon demonstrations.

Announcer Mike Mathis said it’s all about having a good time and giving back to this community.

“It’s a PCRA rodeo… the major league of our sport. That means the best cowboys and the best livestock. The great production...a great facility right here showcased in the shadows of Fort Hood on a holiday weekend. All-in-all, it has so many things that make it special," said Mathis.

On Military Appreciation Night, tickets are free to all active, guards, reserves, and dependents with military identification at the gate. If you visit Thursday and bring four cans of food, you can exchange them for a free ticket for the Friday and Saturday event. All items will be donated to a local food pantry.