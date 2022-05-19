ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Rodeo Killeen is back in town

By Jarell Baker
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00vczU_0fk417Ir00

It’s time to break out the cowboy boots and hats because Rodeo Killeen is back in Central Texas. This just isn’t any rodeo, it’s a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event. Guests will see some of the best ropers, bull riders, and other pros across the nation. Thursday during "Military Appreciation Night", the 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood will take center stage to do several weapon demonstrations.

Announcer Mike Mathis said it’s all about having a good time and giving back to this community.

“It’s a PCRA rodeo… the major league of our sport. That means the best cowboys and the best livestock. The great production...a great facility right here showcased in the shadows of Fort Hood on a holiday weekend. All-in-all, it has so many things that make it special," said Mathis.

On Military Appreciation Night, tickets are free to all active, guards, reserves, and dependents with military identification at the gate. If you visit Thursday and bring four cans of food, you can exchange them for a free ticket for the Friday and Saturday event. All items will be donated to a local food pantry.

Comments / 1

Related
fox44news.com

Hawaiian Falls Waco preparing for Memorial Day

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Memorial Day weekend is the traditional kickoff to summer, but it’s also an opportunity to recognize those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. On Memorial Day, Hawaiian Falls Waco is honoring the men and women who died while serving in the...
WACO, TX
mykiss1031.com

Win Tickets to the Memorial Day Weekend Music Fest in Killeen May 28

Central Texas are you ready for the biggest Memorial Day weekend music fest ever?. You'll see Avery*Sunshine- “Call My Name”, Alexander O'Neal and Cherrelle. It's the Memorial Day Weekend Music Fest at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Saturday, May 28th at 8pm. One big night. one incredible...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

5K Fun Run | Bringing awareness to foster care in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — On Saturday in Temple, more than 100 runners ran in the 5K Color Fun Run hosted by Tejas Land and Title. The run benefited the Bright Futures foster care agency. Tejas Land and Title's goal was to bring the community together for a fun time and to benefit a local foster care agency.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Rabbit Fest kicks off in Copperas Cove this weekend

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above was published earlier May 2022. Over 42,000 people are expected to check out this year's Rabbit Fest being held at the Copperas Cove City Park this weekend, according to the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce. The event kicks off at 4 p.m....
COPPERAS COVE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Hood, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Government
Local
Fort Hood, TX Government
Killeen, TX
Sports
coveleaderpress.com

Crossroads High School graduates 43

Crossroads High School held their annual Spring Commencement Ceremony Friday evening, where approximately 40 students walked across the stage at Lea Ledger Auditorium in front of friends, family and their classmates to receive their diploma. This ceremony marked a return to the “normal” ceremony for Crossroads High School, compared to...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
killeenisd.org

Killeen High Valedictorian, Salutatorian 2022

The two top-ranked Killeen High School Class of 2022 graduates chose to pursue the most rigorous courses available, while packing their schedule with athletics, fine arts and leadership opportunities. Alison Howe is the valedictorian and Brianna Fruik is the salutatorian in this year’s KHS graduating class. “I received the...
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

This Hidden Island in Belton, Texas is the Perfect Spot for a Picnic

Central Texas has lots of beautiful places to relax, but did you know you can get a taste of island life without hopping on an airplane? We have an island that you can reach by walking available to the public. You don't even need a boat to get there! Pack your picnic basket, put on your water shoes, and get ready to take some sweet pictures right here in Belton, Texas.
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Livestock#Central Texas#The 1st Cavalry Division
WacoTrib.com

Lake Waco nearly 6 feet down; rain needed to avert city drought measures

Lake Waco is at its lowest level since 2013, and barring significant rainfall could drop enough to trigger city drought measures in the next few weeks. For boaters and swimmers ready to get a jump on summer, that means watching out for stumps and other obstacles now closer to the surface.
WACO, TX
KWTX

City of Killeen temporarily suspends curbside bulk collection, begins May 31

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has suspended the curbside bulk trash collection to help combat a Solid Waste staffing shortage and high turnover. The new process would begin the week of May 30 and citizens would still have access to the City’s Transfer Station in the 12200 block of State Highway 195where they can dispose of up to 300 pounds of bulk items once a month, free of charge.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Lake Belton sweeps El Campo, punches ticket to Regional Finals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As Lake Belton approached the softball Regional Semifinals in 2021, Head Coach Matt Blackburn said he had to convince his team they belonged on that stage. Fast forward one season, and the Broncos do not need convincing any more. Playing at Davis Diamond, the home...
BELTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
fox44news.com

Election results unchanged after Bell County, Killeen recount

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has confirmed the results of the May 7 election, making way for a swearing in of new At-large councilmembers, following a recount. On Sunday, May 22, City of Killeen’s Mayor Debbie Nash-King managed and supervised the recount. Bell County administered...
KILLEEN, TX
Houston Chronicle

West Texas area named 'most beautiful place' in TX—and it isn't Big Bend

A new report from Travel +Leisure listed the "most beautiful place" in each state across the nation. A West Texas site claimed the title in the Lone Star State. In Texas, the Guadalupe Mountains were listed as the most beautiful place in the Lone Star State. The West Texas mountains are the "exposed tips" of the Captain Reef, one of the most preserved ancient reefs in the world, the report states.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Shoemaker High School placed on brief lockdown

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen’s Shoemaker High School was placed on a brief lockdown on Monday morning. Killeen Independent School District Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Taina Maya tells FOX 44 News that this was due to unrelated police activity in the area. All classes resumed less...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Harker Heights, Texas Suspect Found With Over $50K Worth of Weed

A Central Texas driver was stopped by the Itasca Police Department, and officers found 22 bundles of vacuum sealed marijuana inside the vehicle. Each bundle contained about a pound of various strains of marijuana, according to KWTX. The driver was traveling from Oklahoma City to Harker Heights earlier this week when the discovery was made by police. The suspect was taken to Hill County Jail and charged with Delivery of Marijuana over 5 and less than 50 pounds.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy