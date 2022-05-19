Hendersonville man gets 20 years for producing child porn

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A Hendersonville man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to producing child pornography, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 39-year-old Jordan Taylor Randall was sentenced to 20 years in prison, will have to register as a sex offender, and serve the rest of his life under court supervision after being released from prison.

According to court statements and documents, family members reported Randall to law enforcement in August of 2020.

Devices seized from Randall’s home revealed that he had secretly recorded videos of two girls while they were undressed in the bathroom and shower, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators also found more than 200,000 images of child sexual abuse material in Randall’s possession, prosecutors said.

Randall pleaded guilty in federal court to production of child pornography in November 2021.

Randall is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.