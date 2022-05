CLEVELAND -- Rarely are holders of high elected office less popular with voters in their own political party than ones who aren’t. That’s the position Gov. Mike DeWine seems to occupy as he prepares for what is almost certainly the last campaign of his life. By every measure, DeWine is favored to end that career with a win over former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley in the Nov. 8 general election.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO