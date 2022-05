A help wanted notice from this downtown's largest daily newspaper offers a glimpse at local journalistic hiring requirements . . . "This editor also will oversee the team that leads our race and equity coverage. While equity and inclusion are a focus for all our reporting teams, it's crucial that our breaking news team is focused on the fairness of how laws are enforced and prosecuted as well as on how tragedy when it strikes can disproportionately impact based on class, race, ethnicity and other factors."

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO