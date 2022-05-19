ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynolds County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Reynolds by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-19 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Madrid, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Madrid; Stoddard The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central New Madrid County in southeastern Missouri Southeastern Stoddard County in southeastern Missouri * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1248 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Malden, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Risco around 1255 PM CDT. Parma around 100 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Canalou, Sikeston, Morehouse and Matthews. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 52 and 65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clay County in eastern Arkansas Northern Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri Southeastern Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 244 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kennett, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kennett, Senath, Holcomb, Hayti Heights, Wardell, Deering, Bolton, Bragg City, Pascola, Nimmons, Lorine, West Kennett, Leonard, Bell City, Noland, Holly Island, North Wardell, White Oak, Homestown and Ipley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Baxter; Boone; Clark; Clay; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Dallas; Faulkner; Fulton; Garland; Grant; Greene; Hot Spring; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Lawrence; Lee; Logan; Lonoke; Marion; Mississippi; Monroe; Montgomery; Newton; Perry; Phillips; Pike; Poinsett; Polk; Pope; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Scott; Searcy; Sharp; St. Francis; Stone; Van Buren; White; Woodruff; Yell SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 257 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BAXTER BOONE CLARK CLAY CLEBURNE CLEVELAND CONWAY CRAIGHEAD CRITTENDEN CROSS DALLAS FAULKNER FULTON GARLAND GRANT GREENE HOT SPRING INDEPENDENCE IZARD JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON LAWRENCE LEE LOGAN LONOKE MARION MISSISSIPPI MONROE MONTGOMERY NEWTON PERRY PHILLIPS PIKE POINSETT POLK POPE PRAIRIE PULASKI RANDOLPH SALINE SCOTT SEARCY SHARP ST. FRANCIS STONE VAN BUREN WHITE WOODRUFF YELL
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

