Severe Weather Statement issued for Reynolds by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clay County in eastern Arkansas Northern Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri Southeastern Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 244 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kennett, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kennett, Senath, Holcomb, Hayti Heights, Wardell, Deering, Bolton, Bragg City, Pascola, Nimmons, Lorine, West Kennett, Leonard, Bell City, Noland, Holly Island, North Wardell, White Oak, Homestown and Ipley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
