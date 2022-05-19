Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Moore County in central North Carolina Southwestern Harnett County in central North Carolina Northwestern Cumberland County in central North Carolina Southwestern Lee County in central North Carolina Northern Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 426 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Pope AFB, or 8 miles west of Fort Bragg, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southern Pines, Fort Bragg, Aberdeen, Whispering Pines, Vass, Cameron, Olivia, Pineview, Lemon Springs and Ashley Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
