Henry County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-19 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Davidson, Montgomery, Randolph, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Davidson; Montgomery; Randolph; Stanly A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAVIDSON...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH AND NORTHEASTERN STANLY COUNTIES At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Plyler, or near Albemarle, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Badin Lake around 220 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Newsom, Pinehaven Marina, Eldorado, Badin and Fish Tales Marina. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnston, Nash, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Johnston; Nash; Wilson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Nash County in central North Carolina Southwestern Wilson County in central North Carolina Northeastern Johnston County in central North Carolina * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 437 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Smithfield, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Smithfield, Micro, Selma, Pine Level, Kenly, Lucama, Middlesex, Emit and Buckhorn Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Moore County in central North Carolina Southwestern Harnett County in central North Carolina Northwestern Cumberland County in central North Carolina Southwestern Lee County in central North Carolina Northern Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 426 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Pope AFB, or 8 miles west of Fort Bragg, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southern Pines, Fort Bragg, Aberdeen, Whispering Pines, Vass, Cameron, Olivia, Pineview, Lemon Springs and Ashley Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

