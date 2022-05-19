ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible monkeypox case at Bellevue Hospital in New York City after virus spreads to United States

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
 4 days ago
THE Department of Health and Mental Hygiene in New York City has identified a possible case of the Monkeypox virus at Bellevue Hospital.

“We are investigating a possible case of monkeypox in NYC,” read a tweet from the @nycHealthy account.

A possible case of the Monkeypox virus has been identified at Bellevue Hospital in NYC Credit: Getty
The virus is uncommon in the US Credit: Reuters

The patient is currently being treated at Bellevue Hospital.

“Our Public Health Lab will conduct preliminary tests, which - if positive - will be sent to @CDCgov for confirmatory testing.”

According to the department, Monkeypox is uncommon in the US and usually prevents a flu-like illness, accompanied by swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash on the face and body.

“The Department’s epidemiologists will follow up with any individual who may have been in contact with the patient while infectious,” read a statement.

On Wednesday, officials in Massachusetts reported a case of the virus in a man who had recently visited Canada.

The man had been hospitalized but is in good condition, said officials.

The virus is usually limited to Africa and rare cases in the US. A small number has been confirmed or suspected in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain.

US officials are also questioning six people who were on a plane ride with a person who tested positive for the virus, however, Dr Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University said the likelihood of those people being infected is low.

"It spreads through close bodily contact," said Adalja. "If they were just on the same plane, I don't necessarily think you would see transmission."

Jennifer McQuiston of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said of the Massachusetts case, “I do think we are preparing for the possibility of more cases.

There are two main strains of the virus: the Congo strain, which has a 10 percent mortality rate, and the West African strain which only has a fatality rate of one percent.

Spots often start on the face before spreading to other parts of the body, experts say.

The disease is a viral infection, similar to smallpox but milder.

The rash affects the face mostly (95 percent of cases) and hands (75 percent), according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

During the illness, the rash changes from raised red bumps, to spots filled with fluid.

The spots eventually erupt and form scabs which later fall off.

The infection causes two periods of illness. In the first phase, up to five days, patients can suffer:

  • A high temperature - 38C or above.
  • A headache
  • Muscle aches
  • Backache
  • Swollen glands
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
In phase two of the illness, the skin starts to erupt - usually within one to three days of the fever.

This has the more visible symptoms identifiable as monkeypox:

  • Rash
  • Scabbing
  • Spots
A man who tested positive for the virus was recorded in Massachusetts Credit: Reuters
Visible symptoms of the virus include rashes that eventually turn into scabs Credit: Reuters

