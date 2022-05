CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Transportation influences our health in so many ways. May is Bike Month and at Metro, biking and busing makes for the perfect pair. Metro's buses are equipped with a bus rack that holds up to two bikes. If you are someone who likes to go on bike rides, and need a way to get your bike to a safe location, you can arrive to a bus stop and tell the operator that you also have a bike with you.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO