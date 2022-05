Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening in Starke County. Police say an investigation found that a GMC truck driven by 28-year-old Cody Kozubik, of Knox, was hauling a trailer westbound on State Road 10 near 700 E. when the truck hit a small bump in the road which caused the trailer to detach from the vehicle. The trailer then went into the eastbound lane which reportedly struck a Chrysler van driven by 54-year-old Krista Greer of Plymouth.

STARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO