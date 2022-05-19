ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Special Report: Drewerys Brewery owner claims to 'donate' land; city shares plan for site

By Paige Barnes, WSBT Reporter
22 WSBT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Bend, Ind. — Big developments tonight for an embattled property on South Bend's Northwest side. Time has now run out for the owner of the former Drewrys Brewery to fight for the property. At the end of last year, property owner Steve Durkee had one last chance...

wsbt.com

Comments / 1

22 WSBT

Monday media conference addressing Goshen violence

Goshen, Ind. — The city of Goshen announced a Monday media conference on its Facebook page regarding recent violent crime in the community. A time for the May 23rd media conference hasn't been solidified yet, but it's estimated to happen in the early evening. Details will be sent out...
GOSHEN, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Nearly 10,000 NIPSCO Customers Out of Power, Including Lake County Government Building

Nearly 10,000 NIPSCO customers are reporting power outages across northwest Indiana, according to NIPSCO's website. That includes the Lake County Government Center. Almost 6,000 customers in Merrillville are out of power, while just over 2,000 customers in Schererville are out of power. 800 residents in Gary, just over 300 residents...
22 WSBT

Update: Goshen community is getting answers from deadly shooting

Elkhart County Prosecutor, Vicki Becker, says that early indicators say that David Varela Morales, 20, was the shooter. He was transported to the hospital and later died. Two days after a deadly shooting the Goshen community is finally getting answers. The city is holding a press conference at 6:30 p.m....
GOSHEN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Drewrys Brewery#Wsbt#Greenskeeper S Lawn Care
22 WSBT

UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured after Goshen home shooting

Goshen, Ind. — UPDATE: Two people are dead and three are severely injured after a shooting at a home in Goshen. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is taking over this investigation that happened in Rosemare Court. Goshen Police Department got to the cul-de-sac after 3:20 this afternoon. Once they...
GOSHEN, IN
WOWO News

Victim Identified In Tuesday Cement Truck Crash In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man who crashed into a cement truck on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to reports from Indiana State Police, the cement truck was headed south on US 27 when an SUV was crossing US 27 from Flatrock Road. The report indicates that the SUV did not yield the right of way to the cement truck, causing the crash. The driver of the SUV, 68-year-old Randolph Kearby of Columbia City was first said to be in critical condition but later died from their injuries Thursday morning, according to the coroner. The driver of the cement truck was reported to have only suffered minor injuries. Kearby’s death was ruled an accident, marking the 16th fatal motor vehicle crash in Allen County so far this year.
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Break
Politics
abc57.com

Motorcycle driver dies following U.S. 20 crash

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A 24-year-old Idaho man has died following a crash on U.S. 20 Thursday afternoon, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 4:20 p.m., a deputy was in the area of U.S. 20 and Michigan Street but she heard the sound of a crash nearby.
LA PORTE, IN
22 WSBT

Spring market at Ninja Golf

Maybe an unusual place for a spring market, but Ninja Golf in Granger is looking forward to bringing local vendors to the putting green. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 21, there'll be 35 vendors selling handcrafted items, fresh flowers, baked items and more!. Admission to the market...
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

South Bend shooting sends one person to the hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officials reported that they received a call just before 9 p.m. on Thursday concerning a shooting believed to have occurred near Johnson Street that sent one person to the hospital. The victim was transported to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening, officials say. ABC57...
22 WSBT

Garbage truck demolishes house in La Porte County

A garbage truck crashed completely through the side of a house in La Porte County this afternoon. Miraculously, a woman and her baby were not seriously injured. The crash happened on U.S. 35 near 400 South at Kingsbury early this afternoon. La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd said one of...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police searching for person in theft investigation

ELKHART, Ind. – The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in a parking lot theft investigation. The theft took place on May 17 at the CVS Pharmacy located at 3600 Cassopolis Street. If you have any information on...
ELKHART, IN

