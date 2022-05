The controversy over the extension of Tommy Gonzalez’ contract and pay raise remains ongoing. City council is scheduled to vote on Monday to override Oscar Leeser’s veto of Gonzalez’ contract. On May 16, 2022, city council voted five to three to extend Gonzalez’ contract after it was reported Gonzalez was a finalist for the Frisco, Texas city manager position. Two days later, on May 18, 2022, Oscar Leeser vetoed city council’s action after Tommy Gonzalez had withdrawn his application for the Frisco job.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO