Tom Brady could work Super Bowl LVII for Fox if Buccaneers are eliminated

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could start his broadcasting career sooner than later. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last week's announcement that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will eventually call NFL games for Fox whenever he retires as an active player left plenty of questions unanswered. It's currently anybody's guess if the 2022 season will be Brady's last on a roster, and Fox previously elected against commenting when asked if the 44-year-old could be in the booth for the network's Super Bowl LVII coverage in February if the Buccaneers aren't in action that Sunday.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post provided additional information about Fox's Super Bowl plans on Thursday.

Per Marchand, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call Super Bowl LVII for Fox. They are on track to be the network's No. 1 crew now that Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have made their moves to ESPN.

As for the seven-time champion signal-caller, Marchand reports:

"There is a chance that Brady could join Burkhardt and Olsen for the Super Bowl if the Bucs are eliminated, though it would be a little risky to try a three-man booth in the postseason without them having any experience together. If Brady is not playing in the postseason and works for Fox, it may just be in studio."

It makes sense Fox wouldn't want to count on having Brady this spring. FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists the Buccaneers as second among favorites to win Super Bowl LVII at +750.

Fox may also wait to see when Brady takes his final snap for the 2022 campaign before making a decision regarding the Super Bowl. If, for example, Tampa Bay loses in the NFC Championship Game, he'd have less than two full weeks to prepare for a Super Bowl broadcast, so the network could put him in a studio role alongside several others for pre- and postgame coverage.