Wichita Gymnastics Club gymnast brings home a gold medal from national championships

Wichita gymnast Kelsey Woods James brought home a gold medal from a national championship meet earlier this month.

The 21-year-old who trains at Wichita Gymnastics Club tied for first place in floor exercise with her score of 9.55 at the USAG Level 9 Western National Championships in Salt Lake City held on May 5-8.

James placed fourth with her all-around score of 36.65, which also included a sixth-place finish on the uneven bars (9.05) and ninth-place finish on the balance beam (8.95).

It wraps up a successful year of competition for the Kentucky native who moved to Wichita to attend Wichita State University.

James competed at Level 10 in the Simone Biles Invitational in January and earned a sixth-place finish on the balance beam, then finished runner-up in the all-around competition at Level 9 at the Kansas State meet in March.

In order to qualify for the national championship meet, James had to post an all-around score of at least 34 and rank in the top-seven gymnasts for her age group at the Level 9 regional meet held in Texas last month. James did more than that, winning the gold medal on balance beam (9.40) and finishing third in all-around score at 35.90.

James had a track record of success in Kentucky and has continued to blossom since her move to Wichita. In her spare time, she also coaches the XCel Silver team at Wichita Gymnastics Club.