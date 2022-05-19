ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita Gymnastics Club gymnast brings home a gold medal from national championships

By Taylor Eldridge
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Wichita gymnast Kelsey Woods James brought home a gold medal from a national championship meet earlier this month.

The 21-year-old who trains at Wichita Gymnastics Club tied for first place in floor exercise with her score of 9.55 at the USAG Level 9 Western National Championships in Salt Lake City held on May 5-8.

James placed fourth with her all-around score of 36.65, which also included a sixth-place finish on the uneven bars (9.05) and ninth-place finish on the balance beam (8.95).

It wraps up a successful year of competition for the Kentucky native who moved to Wichita to attend Wichita State University.

James competed at Level 10 in the Simone Biles Invitational in January and earned a sixth-place finish on the balance beam, then finished runner-up in the all-around competition at Level 9 at the Kansas State meet in March.

In order to qualify for the national championship meet, James had to post an all-around score of at least 34 and rank in the top-seven gymnasts for her age group at the Level 9 regional meet held in Texas last month. James did more than that, winning the gold medal on balance beam (9.40) and finishing third in all-around score at 35.90.

James had a track record of success in Kentucky and has continued to blossom since her move to Wichita. In her spare time, she also coaches the XCel Silver team at Wichita Gymnastics Club.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Gold Medal#National Championships#Gymnasts#Wichita Gymnastics Club#Usag Level#Wichita State University#Level 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
608
Followers
234
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy