Ohio State

Bill that would wipe evictions from records stalled

NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vast majority of evictions are eventually dismissed in court, but...

www.nbc4i.com

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court: Traffic cameras allowed, but so is reduced state funding in Ohio municipalities

Two Ohio cities claimed the legislature’s oversight of traffic camera revenue was against their right to self-govern, but the Ohio Supreme Court has disagreed. East Cleveland and Newburgh Heights both use traffic cameras to catch violations, and say they are protected by the Home Rule Amendment, a measure that gives municipalities the ability to self-govern […] The post Ohio Supreme Court: Traffic cameras allowed, but so is reduced state funding in Ohio municipalities appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Advocates call on lawmakers to pass criminal justice reform

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State and national advocates came together in Columbus on Monday to call on state lawmakers to pass criminal justice reform. Those who stepped up to the mic said, regardless of skin color or background, elected officials need to do what they can to help families affected by incarceration.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers propose bill to expunge eviction records

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bipartisan bill aims to help Ohio families rebuild their lives after financial hardship. The vast majority of evictions are eventually dismissed in court, but just one filing can follow a person for at least seven years in Ohio. In a competitive rental market, applicants can easily get turned away with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
NBC4 Columbus

Fastest-growing counties in Ohio

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Fighting inflation; Dems scrambling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Inflation is up, gas prices are higher than ever, and consumer confidence is at an all-time low. “There’s been a 92 percent increase today compared to when the Biden administration came in,” said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who added he’s hopeful all of these issues can […]
OHIO STATE
WKYC

CDC now lists Ashtabula, Lorain counties as having 'high' levels of COVID-19, meaning masks are recommended for all people in indoor public spaces

CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases in Ohio have been climbing for weeks, and now, we're starting to see the effects of that increase on the community at-large. According to the CDC's guidelines, Ashtabula and Lorain counties now have "high" community levels of COVID, the first time in months any part of the state has seen those risk assessments. This means health experts are advising all residents in those counties to wear face masks while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor DeWine unveils new communication card to help law enforcement communicate with the hearing impaired

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Traffic Safety Office (OTSO), Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD), and statewide law enforcement partners have developed a new communication card to help individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing exchange information with law enforcement.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Virginia kidnapping suspect arrested

HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officers were able to stop and arrest a kidnapping suspect after tracking the victim’s phone as they drove through Hocking County. https://nbc4i.co/38FchaH.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
sciotopost.com

Ohio House Passes Bill to Give Millions to Southern Ohio

COLUMBUS – This week, State Representative Mark Johnson (R-Chillicothe) voted ‘yes’ on House Bill 377, legislation to allocate the second phase of American Rescue Plan Act funds across Ohio. “I’m thankful to the bill sponsors for their diligent work on getting this bill passed,” said Johnson. “This...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Second Phase of "American Rescue Plan" Funds Moving Through Ohio Statehouse

State Representative Mark Johnson of Chillicothe reports he voted ‘yes’ this week to allocate the second phase of American Rescue Plan Act funds across Ohio. Among cities and townships in Johnson's District expected to receive funding, the city of Chillicothe leads with $1.1 million, followed by Circleville and Washington Court House.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio State Fair competition open

With thousands of classes throughout numerous competitions, there are plenty of ways to showcase your talents at the Ohio State Fair. Are you a talented artist? An amazing baker? Creative crafter? Top showman? Learn more and enter one of the following competitions at the 2022 Ohio State Fair:. Fine arts...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Kings Island permanently closes ride at park

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Slingshot catapult ride at Kings Island is now closed for good, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture. A Kings Island spokesperson says the park decided to retire Slingshot to make way for future plans. The ride opened at Kings Island in 2002. Photos...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Summer expected to be warmer than average in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The summer outlook from NOAA’S Climate Prediction Center predicts warmer-than-average weather across virtually all of the country, except along the West Coast. The Ohio Valley is expected to have a warm summer (June-August), with temperatures likely averaged 1-2 degrees Fahrenheit above average. Much-above normal temperatures are expected in the Northeast and […]
COLUMBUS, OH

