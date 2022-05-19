Bill that would wipe evictions from records stalled

Two Ohio cities claimed the legislature’s oversight of traffic camera revenue was against their right to self-govern, but the Ohio Supreme Court has disagreed. East Cleveland and Newburgh Heights both use traffic cameras to catch violations, and say they are protected by the Home Rule Amendment, a measure that gives municipalities the ability to self-govern […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State and national advocates came together in Columbus on Monday to call on state lawmakers to pass criminal justice reform. Those who stepped up to the mic said, regardless of skin color or background, elected officials need to do what they can to help families affected by incarceration.
Even if every person listed as unemployed by the State of Ohio were to somehow become gainfully employed, there would still be more than 20,000 open positions in the state, according to data from OhioMeansJobs and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bipartisan bill aims to help Ohio families rebuild their lives after financial hardship. The vast majority of evictions are eventually dismissed in court, but just one filing can follow a person for at least seven years in Ohio. In a competitive rental market, applicants can easily get turned away with […]
Ernest Hatten of Cleveland reports he's been a victim of wage theft by his former employers twice, just one of an estimated 213,000 Ohio workers who are dealing with wage theft annually, according to a new Ohio report.
Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Inflation is up, gas prices are higher than ever, and consumer confidence is at an all-time low. “There’s been a 92 percent increase today compared to when the Biden administration came in,” said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who added he’s hopeful all of these issues can […]
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases in Ohio have been climbing for weeks, and now, we're starting to see the effects of that increase on the community at-large. According to the CDC's guidelines, Ashtabula and Lorain counties now have "high" community levels of COVID, the first time in months any part of the state has seen those risk assessments. This means health experts are advising all residents in those counties to wear face masks while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Traffic Safety Office (OTSO), Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD), and statewide law enforcement partners have developed a new communication card to help individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing exchange information with law enforcement.
HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officers were able to stop and arrest a kidnapping suspect after tracking the victim’s phone as they drove through Hocking County. https://nbc4i.co/38FchaH.
Disclosed texts from a former head of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio suggest he knew a charge that cost customers nearly half a billion dollars was "likely to be found illegal and count not be refunded."
COLUMBUS – This week, State Representative Mark Johnson (R-Chillicothe) voted ‘yes’ on House Bill 377, legislation to allocate the second phase of American Rescue Plan Act funds across Ohio. “I’m thankful to the bill sponsors for their diligent work on getting this bill passed,” said Johnson. “This...
State Representative Mark Johnson of Chillicothe reports he voted ‘yes’ this week to allocate the second phase of American Rescue Plan Act funds across Ohio. Among cities and townships in Johnson's District expected to receive funding, the city of Chillicothe leads with $1.1 million, followed by Circleville and Washington Court House.
OHIO — While the number of strokes in those 75 and older have decreased over the last few decades, a study from the American Heart Association noted an alarming rise in strokes for those 49 and younger. The strokes occurring in the younger population are most notable in certain...
With thousands of classes throughout numerous competitions, there are plenty of ways to showcase your talents at the Ohio State Fair. Are you a talented artist? An amazing baker? Creative crafter? Top showman? Learn more and enter one of the following competitions at the 2022 Ohio State Fair:. Fine arts...
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Slingshot catapult ride at Kings Island is now closed for good, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture. A Kings Island spokesperson says the park decided to retire Slingshot to make way for future plans. The ride opened at Kings Island in 2002. Photos...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The summer outlook from NOAA’S Climate Prediction Center predicts warmer-than-average weather across virtually all of the country, except along the West Coast. The Ohio Valley is expected to have a warm summer (June-August), with temperatures likely averaged 1-2 degrees Fahrenheit above average. Much-above normal temperatures are expected in the Northeast and […]
