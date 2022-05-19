ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Water Works teams with Barons on initiative

By AJ Holliday
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham Water Works kicks off its Hydrate the City initiative next week to remind communities in the area to stay hydrated by drinking water.

This year’s edition will begin May 22 at Regions Field alongside the Barons game against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Throughout May and June, BWW staff members will set up hydration pop-ups at local parks and venues, where they will give out fruit-infused water samples, recipes and promotional items.

Following the Barons game, pop-ups will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each Friday starting May 27 at Alabama Farmers Market and conclude June 23 at Railroad Park.

All events are free except the May 22 event, which will require the purchase of a ticket to the Barons versus Trash Pandas game.

