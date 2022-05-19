ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Man convicted in Jackson County of attacking his ex-girlfriend with a machete

By Jesse Lieberman
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

A Jackson County jury convicted a man of attacking his ex-girlfriend with a machete and causing life-threatening injuries.

Mitchell Roy Herrington, 57, was found guilty of aggravated assault and sentenced to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole at a three-day trial.

Evidence showed that Herrington “savagely attacked his ex-girlfriend” on May 30, 2018, according to a release from the District Attorney’s office for Jackson, George and Greene counties.

Herrington attacked the victim after she asked him to leave, the release said. He went to a liquor store after the crime. In his defense, Herrington claimed he was sleep walking at the time of the attack.

Assistant District Attorney Bill Barrett said “the truth was revealed at trial and the jury rejected his false claims and excuses.”

First responders brought the victim to Ocean Springs Hospital for treatment.

“The jury heard the victim’s voice today,” District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said in the press release.

Comments / 0

Related
Picayune Item

Hattiesburg man sentenced to 7 years in prison for Hobbs Act robbery

Gulfport, Miss. – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for using actual force or violence to steal a firearm from Academy Sports + Outdoors, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration. According...
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, MS
impact601.com

Man arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance

On Friday at approximately 9:50 p.m., Laurel Police Department officer Dalton Geiger conducted a traffic stop near the intersection on 16th Avenue and 3rd Street. During the arrest and subsequent search of the vehicle, Geiger located approximately 6.3 grams of Methamphetamine. David Hutchinson (Black/Male, 42 years of age) stands charged...
LAUREL, MS
wxxv25.com

Teen in DHS custody after setting hotel room on fire

A 14-year-old is in custody after he allegedly set a hotel room on fire. Gulfport Police say the teenager was at the Hilton Garden Inn on Airport Road when he allegedly set the fire. Department of Human Services took the child into custody. This is a developing news story and...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Woman threatens another with hammer, gets shot: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials determined that a woman was shot after threatening another woman with a hammer on Friday, May 20. Officers were called to a home on Morganthau Drive around 6:15 p.m. after one woman was shot in the leg. Through their investigation, officers discovered that the victim and the […]
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Former Hancock County man killed in domestic dispute in Columbus

A Caledonia teen accused of killing his mother’s fiancee will have his first court appearance today. 18-year-old Justin Robert Coggins is charged with murder, according to our sister station WCBI in Columbus. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the shooting happened at 136 Richards Lane, just hours after Coggins graduated from...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Barrett
WJTV 12

California men arrested in Hattiesburg for drug trafficking

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men from California were arrested in Hattiesburg after officers found 45 pounds of meth in a hotel room. Law enforcement conducted a search warrant at a hotel on Highway 49 on Friday, May 20. After finding the meth, officers arrested Sergio Covarrubias, 36, and Salvador Medrano, 60. Investigators believe the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#False Claims#Violent Crime#Ocean Springs Hospital
WKRG News 5

ONLY ON NEWS 5: How inmates are sneaking contraband into Mobile Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Metro Jail is dealing with a sharp uptick in contraband. The jail’s warden says it’s partially due to ongoing construction impacting perimeter security. Now corrections officers say they’re dealing with inmates making holes in the walls to get contraband inside their cells. Metro Jail Warden Trey Oliver said, “They peel […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bobgermanylaw.com

Ellisville, MS – Three Injured in Rollover Crash on River Rd

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash took place on River Road at about 11:25 a.m. when the driver, 30-year-old Walter Hamilton, lost control of his Toyota Tacoma, and it rolled into a private front yard near the intersection of State Route 590. EMServ Ambulance Service transferred...
ELLISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Four floaters rescued from Leaf River in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Responders rescued four people from the Leaf River in Jones County on Saturday, May 21. Jones County deputies said a man, woman, teenage boy and a girl were floating from Highway 84 to Highway 588 using pool-style inflatables. The group became separated during the float. Authorities said the woman and […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former Biloxi businessman found guilty of molesting 3 girls

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A jury found former Biloxi businessman and journalist, Fredrick Cliff Kirkland, 69, guilty on nine counts of touching a child for lustful purposes on Wednesday, May 18. The Sun Herald reported Kirkland was found guilty of molesting three girls from 2013 to 2017 on multiple occasions on a pull-out couch in […]
BILOXI, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
731
Followers
173
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy