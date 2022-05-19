ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming governor named next chair of Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission

By Oil City News
county17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has been selected to become the next chair of the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission, the governor’s office said Thursday. Gordon was nominated during the commission’s business session on May 17 to succeed Oklahoma...

county17.com

Comments / 1

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter to the Editor: Wyo GOP Leadership Is Very Strong

I just read Dr. McGinley’s letter about terrible GOP leadership in Wyoming. While most of his letter was filled with emotion, it was devoid of facts. I was a delegate from Sublette County to the State Convention, and after reading his letter I am wondering if I was at the same Convention as Dr. McGinley claims to have been.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Gas Prices Continue Rising in Wyoming, But the Increase May Be Slowing

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen seven cents in the last week, averaging $4.27 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 19.3 cents higher than a month ago and $1.27 higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.79 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.18 a gallon, compared to $5.13 a gallon from a week ago.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
State
Oklahoma State
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, May 22, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise at Fremont Lake was taken by Brian Gray. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Governor Gordon Welcomes Federal Court Ruling that Supports Border Security

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – A Federal district court judge in the Western District of Louisiana has granted a preliminary injunction to stop the Biden administration’s plan to end the Title 42 public health policy. It was in response to a lawsuit by 24 Republican states, including Wyoming. Governor Mark Gordon issued the following statement in support of the ruling:
CHEYENNE, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

An iconoclast in the Wyoming Legislature faces a pair of challengers

With a few days left in Wyoming’s campaign filing period, a polarizing state representative is already facing two primary challengers. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, has emerged as an outspoken support of Rep. Liz Cheney. That has earned him substantial backlash from his own party and created a possible opening for a challenger. Brown himself acknowledges that reality. “They both see the opportunity to act in a situation like this,” he said of his opponents. Those opponents are Dean Petersen, a 40-year-old veteran and videographer, and Alan Sheldon, a 39-year-old self-described “genuine conservative” with experience in the aerospace and IT fields. Both Sheldon and Petersen took issue with Brown’s voting record on hot-button issues that have divided Wyoming Republicans. “Many of us were disappointed that Landon Brown attempted to legalize recreational marijuana by cosponsoring House Bill 209 in 2021,” Petersen said in a statement. “The year before, Brown voted against HB 108 designed to help fight illegal immigration. Also in 2020, Brown voted to expand Medicaid through HB 0075. Last fall, he voted against House Bill 1001 which would have prohibited employers from requiring vaccine mandates.” Sheldon expressed similar concerns. “I decided to run because I didn’t like the way the incumbent had been voting since taking office,” he said. “I believe that my district is more conservative, and our current representative is definitely a moderate if you use the party platform as an indicator.” The Wyoming Republican Party platform is deeply conservative. On the topic of same-sex marriage, for instance, it states that “the definition of marriage is the union of one man and one woman.” Brown responded to the criticism by noting that many of the issues he supports have broad backing in Wyoming. “Medicaid expansion, the legalization of marijuana, the vaccine mandates — everything along those lines ... they still are all sticky issues,” Brown said. “With marijuana and Medicaid, it is an overwhelming majority in both parties that actually support those two in Wyoming. My goal is to represent the majority of my constituency the majority of the time.” Both of Brown’s challengers have priorities beyond addressing his voting record. One of the first things Petersen said he’d like to focus on is combating sexual harassment. “I’ve had friends, mostly women, complain of street harassment even in Wyoming, and I’d like to create legislation to help all of us fight that by having a system in which cell phone videos of harassers can be submitted to law enforcement to face clearer legal consequences for their actions,” he said. “I hope that having new legislation against this behavior might make for a cultural shift against street harassment.” Sheldon said he would first focus on efforts to diversify Wyoming’s economy. Brown has served in the Legislature since January 2017. On the last day of the most recent legislative session, it appeared that time was coming to an end. Addressing his colleagues from the House floor, Brown, who received hate mail and threats for not toeing the party line, indicated his time in the Legislature might soon be over.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

92-Year-Old Record Falls in Cheyenne Amid Freezing Cold

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, this weekend was one for the record books, with many cities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle setting record low temperatures. Rawlins, Torrington, Douglas, Sidney, and Alliance all set daily record lows Saturday, while Cheyenne and Laramie both came up one...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Mark Gordon
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution Expands K9 Training Program

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) is expanding its canine training program (CTP) whereby it will now partner with International Hearing Dog, Inc. (IHDI). WMCI will now have two CTP programs assisting the needs of the community while simultaneously providing educational and rehabilitation opportunities to the inmates housed there.
CHEYENNE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Current Reports Increasing for Stomach-Related Illnesses in Wyoming

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) said reports of stomach-related illnesses known overall as viral gastroenteritis have been recently increasing in Wyoming. Recent upticks have been reported from the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and Park counties, as well as in southern Wyoming’s Laramie County. “We are specifically seeing increased reports in school and restaurant settings,” said Matt Peterson, WDH surveillance epidemiologist.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Wyoming railroaders say BNSF attendance policy is unsafe

Railroad workers who ship coal from northeast Wyoming say a new attendance policy is too demanding and incentivizes train engineer crew members to work sick or fatigued for fear of being fired. The Berkshire Hathaway-owned BNSF Railway launched the “Hi-Viz” attendance policy across its North American system in February. It...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Governor#The U S Congress
Post Register

Idaho primary analysis: How did Bonneville Republican Committee-endorsed candidates fare?

Leading up to Tuesday’s primary election, there was much demonstrated effort from the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee to sway voters to what committee leadership viewed as more conservative candidates. Whether it was through the committee’s surveys sent to candidates, monetary donations or “sample ballots” distributed to county residents,...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
lonelyplanet.com

Dude ranches, dinosaur fossils and more top things to do in Wyoming

Powwows let you experience the color, drama and sacred nature of Wyoming’s Native American heritage © Vicki L. Miller / Shutterstock. Much of the Cowboy State of Wyoming lies well under the radar of many travelers, which is great news for those in the know. Most people equate...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man rebuilding after wildfire destroys property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak Fire has left some rebuilding their lives. Jon Carleton of Mineral Hill, and his mom live on the same property. Almost everything on their property, two houses, three tool sheds and an art studio with decades worth of his mom’s art burned and are gone. Carleton says […]
capcity.news

WDH: Stomach flu reports on the rise in Wyoming, Laramie County

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The number of reports relating to a contagious stomach ailment is increasing across the state, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Friday. Recent upticks for the virus, known as gastroenteritis or stomach flu, have been reported across the northern areas of Wyoming, the WDH says, including Sheridan and Park Counties as well as Laramie County to the south.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
ksl.com

Is Utah currently facing a housing bubble that is going to burst?

This story is sponsored by The Stern Team. Americans remember all too well the real estate bubble of the 2000s that ultimately led to the economic crash of 2007. With the current shift in the housing market, many fear that the same thing is going to happen again. However, given the differences between what happened 15 years ago and what's going on today, it doesn't look like a housing bubble is in the forecast.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy