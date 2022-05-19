ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

Spring snow: After highs in the 80s, snow on its way

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter reaching highs in the upper 80s on Thursday, Fremont County has snow in its forecast. The colder...

KXRM

May snowstorm delivers big snow totals

COLORADO SPRINGS — Our Saturday in May is looking a little more like a day we’d see in January as many are waking up to snow-packed yards. Friday to Saturday’s snowstorm packed a punch to Colorado with many people recording over five inches of snow. We could have had even more snow fall, but because […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Attention Turns To Widespread Freeze Saturday Night As Storm Departs

DENVER (CBS4) – A potent and unusually cold late May snowstorm will leave Colorado today after dropping more than a foot of snow on the higher elevations to the west and south of Denver. Some parts of Summit County, Jefferson County and Douglas County reported 15 to 20 inches of snow! A fair amount of moisture remains in the atmosphere over northern and central Colorado and with daytime heating we’ll see some unstable air develop. This will create a few rain or snow showers but we aren’t expecting anything widespread or organized after the band of snow on the southeast plains...
DENVER, CO
Fremont County, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Bone Chilling Morning On The Way

DENVER(CBS)- Our heavy snow maker is moving away from Colorado and will leave behind a bone-chilling night over the entire state. (credit: CBS) After tying the record high for Denver Saturday morning another cold night is on the way. (credit: CBS) The temperature at DIA for Sunday morning is 30 degrees and we should at least tie that at the airport if not break it. There is a Freeze Warning in place over the Denver metro area from 9pm Saturday night thru 8am Sunday morning. Most temperatures will be around 32 degrees with a few dropping down to near 29 degrees. Hence, the reason for the warning for those areas that will get below 32 degrees. (credit: CBS) This also includes most of northeastern Colorado and areas down into Colorado Springs. There is a Frost Advisory farther east for Wray, Burlington down into Kit Carson where temps will drop to just above freezing. (credit: CBS) Parts of western Colorado also, have Freeze Warnings going on for the Colorado and Yampa River Basins. Temps in those spots may get down to near 26 degrees by Sunday morning. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Arriving With Possible Feet Of Snow

Our much anticipated winter storm is almost here! Ahead of our storm, the wind is been brutal and we have had Red Flag Warnings covering almost all of Colorado thanks to the critical fire danger. Friday will be nothing like Thursday. Snow will start in the northern mountains through the overnight hours, getting much more widespread by sunrise. For the Denver area, there may be some light rain early in the day. Snow will take a little bit to fill in along the Front Range, most likely not until later in the morning. When the snow does start, it will take...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
UPI News

Colorado blasted with late-spring snowfall

It's been two days since AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures were in the 90-degree range in many parts of Colorado, including the Denver metro area, but the late-spring surge of warmth now seems like a distant memory in the state. As of Saturday morning, locales across the state were covered in...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow is falling across Colorado from a winter storm Friday and into Saturday. A powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning. The heaviest snow arrives tonight across the state. We...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Winter Storm Watch For The Mountains, Denver Will See Rain And Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – More warm weather will dominate Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday before an enormous change. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain, snow, and unusually cold temperatures. Before a powerful cold front arrives Thursday evening, temperatures will reach at least 80 degrees again in Denver on Wednesday followed by upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Thursday. These temperatures are far above normal for May. There is also another chance for late day thunderstorms on Wednesday mostly in the southeast region of the state and far from the Denver metro area. The chance for a thunderstorm along the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Young Owl Exasperated By Wild Colorado Weather, Doesn’t Want To Hear About Your Poor Vegetable Garden

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – If there was an expression that captured Colorado’s mood after this latest curveball from Mother Nature, it might very well be this look from a young owl found by wildlife rangers Saturday. Horton don’t give a hoot. Not now. A wet, homeless, and dangerously-close-to-coming-unglued young owl found Saturday south of Colorado Springs. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife/Twitter) The young owl was discovered on the ground following the wildly extreme, roller coaster weather systems that graced the state with their presence this week. Near-record high temperatures on Thursday were followed by below-freezing overnight lows and heavy, branch-breaking snowfall along the Front...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

It's sweltering now – but 24 inches of snow could soon fall in Colorado

Don't be fooled by the scorching hot temperatures around the state of Colorado on Tuesday – there's still a chance snow could impact your weekend plans. Based on National Weather Service forecasts, precipitation could roll through the state on Friday, with night time lows in the teens in some areas expected to result in snow. This storm could linger through Sunday. Right now, the central mountain and northern mountain regions...

