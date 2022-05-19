Spring snow: After highs in the 80s, snow on its way

DENVER(CBS)- Our heavy snow maker is moving away from Colorado and will leave behind a bone-chilling night over the entire state. (credit: CBS) After tying the record high for Denver Saturday morning another cold night is on the way. (credit: CBS) The temperature at DIA for Sunday morning is 30 degrees and we should at least tie that at the airport if not break it. There is a Freeze Warning in place over the Denver metro area from 9pm Saturday night thru 8am Sunday morning. Most temperatures will be around 32 degrees with a few dropping down to near 29 degrees. Hence, the reason for the warning for those areas that will get below 32 degrees. (credit: CBS) This also includes most of northeastern Colorado and areas down into Colorado Springs. There is a Frost Advisory farther east for Wray, Burlington down into Kit Carson where temps will drop to just above freezing. (credit: CBS) Parts of western Colorado also, have Freeze Warnings going on for the Colorado and Yampa River Basins. Temps in those spots may get down to near 26 degrees by Sunday morning. (credit: CBS)

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO