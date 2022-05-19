ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota State Patrol helicopter co-pilot injured after duck crashes through windshield

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvGxB_0fk3w9ZW00

A co-pilot guiding a helicopter for the Minnesota State Patrol was injured Wednesday night when a duck crashed through the windshield of the aircraft, authorities said.

The co-pilot was hurt after being struck by the duck as the helicopter was returning to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area from southeastern Minnesota at about 10:15 p.m. CDT, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.

The co-pilot suffered a “suspected head injury” and was examined at a St. Paul hospital before being released, the state patrol said in a series of tweets.

The co-pilot who was struck was wearing his helmet and had his shield down, Sgt. Jesse Grabow, a State Patrol spokesperson, told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

“The pilot was in control and remained in control of the helicopter, returned and landed,” Grabow told reporters.

The bird did not survive and was found inside the helicopter, the Pioneer Press reported.

“Unfortunately, it did not end well and it was located,” Grabow told KMSP-TV.

“Bird strikes happen, (but) most (of the) time they are not known until after the return of a flight,” Grabow told reporters. “Birds coming through into the aircraft itself are not common.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Two arrested in Minnesota after 6-year-old boy found dead in trunk, shot up to 9 times

MOUND, Minn. — Police arrested two people after finding a child’s dead body in the trunk of the car during a traffic stop. Orono police said at a press conference they were first called for a car driving on its rims with a smashed rear windshield. Officers who arrived on scene stopped the car, and said they found blood in the vehicle before finding the 6-year-old in the trunk of the car.
ORONO, MN
WGAU

Suspected drunk driver allegedly kills horse, injures rider in California

KNIGHTSEN, Calif. — A suspected drunk driver allegedly killed a horse and injured a rider in California Friday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in Knightsen, California. KTVU says a driver allegedly hit and killed a horse. The rider on the horse was also injured. The rider was taken to the hospital by helicopter.
KNIGHTSEN, CA
WGAU

Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found, to be returned to Native American officials

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. — A pair of kayakers made a startling discovery when they spotted a skull on the shores of the Minnesota River. Passing kayakers contacted authorities believing they had found evidence of a missing person. Renville County authorities asked the FBI to help identify the partial skull and discovered on Tuesday that the skull was very old, according to Minnesota Public Radio.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
WGAU

Officials: Florida man allegedly crashed his car into neighbor’s house before reporting it stolen

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly crashed his car into his neighbor’s house before he reported it stolen, according to authorities. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says Amador Rodriguez, 20, reported his car stolen from his driveway over the weekend around 2 a.m. on Sunday. He told the deputies that he parked his blue Honda Civic in his driveway around 9 p.m. Saturday. He told them he left it unlocked with his keys and wallet inside the vehicle. The deputies entered the information and reported his car as stolen. During a license plate search, they had a few hits of the vehicle around town Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
WGAU

Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle

MENTONE, Texas — (AP) — The top elected official in a rural and sparsely populated West Texas county has been arrested after being accused of stealing cattle. Loving County Judge Skeet Jones, 71, and three other men were arrested on Friday on charges of livestock theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.
LOVING COUNTY, TX
WGAU

Former state AG sent to treatment after probation violation

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — (AP) — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, admitted Monday that she violated her probation when she was arrested for drunken driving in March. Kathleen Kane, the first woman and first...
NORRISTOWN, PA
WGAU

Late spring Colorado snowstorm knocks out power for 210,000

DENVER — (AP) — A late spring Colorado snowstorm dumped several inches in the Denver metro area Saturday and knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers, officials said. The wet snow weighed down tree branches and sent them toppling onto power lines, the KUSA television station reported. Much...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck#Bird Strikes#Birds#Traffic Accident#State Patrol Pio#Regions Hospital#Bell 407
WGAU

Tough GOP race for Shelby seat in Alabama closes with flurry

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — (AP) — Republican Senate hopefuls made last-minute pitches to primary voters Monday in the tight race for the GOP nomination for seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby. The three leading candidates in Tuesday’s primary — U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former Shelby aide Katie...
ALABAMA STATE
WGAU

California parents could soon sue for social media addiction

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California could soon hold social media companies responsible for harming children who have become addicted to their products, permitting parents to sue platforms like Instagram and TikTok for up to $25,000 per violation under a bill that passed the state Assembly on Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Appeals court: Florida law on social media unconstitutional

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment, a federal appeals court ruled Monday, dealing a major victory to companies who had been accused by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis of discriminating against conservative thought.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WGAU

Californians could see mandatory water cuts amid drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened Monday to impose mandatory water restrictions if residents don't use less on their own as a drought drags on and the hotter summer months approach. Newsom raised that possibility in a meeting with representatives from water agencies that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

McCormick sues over counting mail ballots in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The campaign of David McCormick, who is in a neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, sued in a Pennsylvania court Monday to try to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision that could help him make up ground.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

GOP primary race for Alabama Senate seat turns bitter

AUBURN, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby has become a bitter high-dollar contest with the three strongest contenders jockeying for the nomination. The leading candidates are U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks who won —...
ALABAMA STATE
WGAU

Supreme Court rules against inmates in right-to-counsel case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled along ideological lines Monday against two Arizona death row inmates who had argued that their lawyers did a poor job representing them in state court. The ruling will make it harder for certain inmates sentenced to death or long terms in prison who believe their lawyers failed them to bring challenges on those grounds.
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Pence push for Kemp caps end of Georgia primary campaign

KENNESAW, Ga. — (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence made an in-person push for Gov. Brian Kemp's reelection a day before the Republican incumbent faces his biggest challenge from a GOP candidate backed by Pence's old boss. Pence rallied with Kemp in suburban Atlanta on Monday evening,...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Boards for Meta, Twitter face backlash from NY pension fund

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — A major New York pension fund that has invested in both Facebook's corporate parent and Twitter believes it's time to shake up the companies' boards of directors because of their inability to keep violent content off their influential social media services. The New...
BUFFALO, NY
WGAU

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

MIDDLETON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Saturday not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch falling just short of the 60% needed to get the nod — and cash — that comes with winning the party's official backing.
WISCONSIN STATE
WGAU

Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state's primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Based on the barrage of television ads and mailers leading up to Tuesday's primary election in Arkansas, it's obvious who the most influential Republicans in the state are. Tom Cotton's making the case for fellow Sen. John Boozman, talking up his conservative...
ARKANSAS STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
69K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy