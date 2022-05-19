ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather could impact travel to Saturday events in metro Denver

By Colleen Flynn
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver metro area is under a winter storm warning until noon Saturday so the excessive precipitation expected could have minor to severe impacts on travel around the city.

Whether you are planning on driving or biking, roads and conditions could be more difficult and transit services could be delayed.

The Denver Police Department issued a warning for those living in or traveling to the downtown area as there are several events at large venues scheduled simultaneously Saturday.

What to know for Colorado’s late May snowstorm

Luke Combs is performing at Empower Field at Mile High starting at 6 p.m., the Colorado Rockies have a 6:10 p.m. game and the Colorado Mammoth play Game 2 of the West Conference finals at Ball Arena at 7:30 p.m.

DPD is suggesting those attending any of the events consider these options:

  • Use public transportation: RTD provides many options for transit .
  • Carpool: Whether it’s with other attendees or using a ride share service, fewer cars means less traffic.
  • Allow extra time: If driving, plan for extra time to arrive and park .
  • Ride your bike, or use bike sharing – There is bicycle parking around Coors Field near Gates A, B and E.

Keep in mind other events planned outside of downtown may also be impacted by weather. There are commencement ceremonies planned at Red Rocks Amphitheater but so far, are still going to happen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

