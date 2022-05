No matter what city or country you go to, poverty will always be an issue. Going to downtown Los Angeles or even just down the street, you sometimes will see people without homes; people who don’t have a house and do not know where their next meal is going to come from. Everyone deserves to have a roof over their heads and a hot meal. The government is supposed to help all citizens so they should also prioritize their citizens who do not have a home.

