Everton 3-2 Crystal Palace: One of the greatest nights of my career - Frank Lampard

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League after a 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle United on the final day of the season on Sunday that sent them down to the second division for the first time since 2015.Leeds United, who were in the drop zone on goal difference heading into the last round of fixtures, remain in the top flight after a 2-1 win at Brentford ensured they finished above Burnley in 17th place.Follow all the reaction from the relegation battle below. Read More Brentford vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more todayLiverpool vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more with Mohamed Salah on the benchManchester City vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as John Stones starts today

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO