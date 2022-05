Midtown Manhattan said goodbye to a long-standing resident on Monday when the city's last working public payphone was officially removed from the area. “As a native New Yorker, saying goodbye to the last street payphone is bittersweet because of the prominent place they’ve held in the city's physical landscape for decades," said Matthew Fraser, NYC's Commissioner of the Office of Technology and Innovation. "Just like we transitioned from the horse and buggy to the automobile and from the automobile to the airplane, the digital evolution has progressed from payphones to high-speed Wi-Fi kiosks to meet the demands of our rapidly changing daily communications needs."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO