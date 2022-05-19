Red Sox’s Alex Cora ‘Proud’ Of Rafael Devers After English-based Interview

BOSTON -- With five straight victories and wins in nine of their last 12 games, the Red Sox finally have something to feel good about. They decided on Sunday to spread those good vibes with the Boston Celtics.On their way out of Fenway Park following their walk-off win to complete a four-game sweep of the Mariners, the Celtics were decked out -- in head to toe, in some cases -- in Boston Celtics gear.Franchy Cordero, who hit the walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, was representing Marcus Smart, as was Trevor Story. Smart took notice of both players wearing his jersey and shared his appreciation on Twitter:Tanner Houck wore the full uniform, shorts and all, to represent Jayson Tatum, a jersey which was a popular choice among Red Sox players:The Celtics will host the Miami Heat in Game 4 in Boston on Monday night, looking to even the series at two games apiece. The Red Sox will be in Chicago, but they made sure to lend their support before heading out of town.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO