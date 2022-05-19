ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox’s Alex Cora ‘Proud’ Of Rafael Devers After English-based Interview

By Keagan Stiefel
 4 days ago
Learning a second language is a difficult task, and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora knows that from first-hand experience, as he taught himself English when growing up in a Spanish-speaking household as a child in Caguas, Puerto Rico. That’s why it comes as no surprise that he was...

