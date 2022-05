FAYETTEVILLE — No. 4 Arkansas and Oregon will meet at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the second day of the Fayetteville Regional. Arkansas defeated Princeton 11-0 and Oregon took down Wichita State 10-2 in the second game on Friday. That sets it up for Wichita State to face Princeton at 3:30 p.m. in an elimination game. Then at 6 p.m. Saturday night, the winner of the Wichita State-Princeton game will take on the loser of the Arkansas and Oregon game which will also be an elimination contest.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO