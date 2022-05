Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Greater Idaho movement says it will propose a less ambitious map to state legislatures following the defeat of the original plan in Oregon counties. The new map, which will be pitched as Phase 1, adds only eastern Oregon to Idaho and would not give the Gem State any coastline. In the plan, Oregon would keep all of southern Oregon west of the Cascade Region.

IDAHO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO