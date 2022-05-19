ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Video of Travis Barker's Idyllic Home Shows He's Building a New Life For His Blended Family

Travis Barker gave fans a peek at his airy home tucked away in Calabasas, California. The Blink-182 drummer took Architectural Digest on a tour of the house and explained that it’s been remodeled for his growing family . Barker recently married Kourtney Kardashian and became stepdad to her three kids.

“I’ve had homes with lots of flashy cars, murals, and bikes hanging from the ceiling. But with three children of my own, plus Kourtney’s kids, this place felt right for this moment in my life,” he explained. “I wanted a house where I can rest and enjoy my family, a place where we can create memories.”

Barker has owned the home for 15 years but, three years ago, decided he wanted some changes. At the suggestion of his future mother-in-law Kris Jenner, Barker hired designer Waldo Fernandez for a refresh. “I loved the simplicity and zen quality of his work,” Barker said. “We connected immediately.”

Fernandez explained that the musician didn’t want a home that had a “caricatured rock-star style” but instead a space that would promote “peace.” That peacefulness includes cozy family gatherings for movies, puzzles, board games and vegan meals. Barker plans to convert his home studio into a bunk room so Kardashian’s kids can have sleepovers.

It looks like the the Kardashians and Barkers have merged together in a sweet, seamless way. The families have lived in the same neighborhood for many years before Barker and Kardashian got together , so there was already a strong foundation.

“I love the idea of a blended family ,” Kardashian said in a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians . “The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love. I am really close with Travis’s kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing.”

She’s also a big fan of Barker as a father, calling him “amazing.” “It’s one of the reasons I fell in love with him,” she said. “He is very, very patient. I think because we’ve all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It’s all I could ever want.”

