ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Galaxy Z Flip 4 benchmark leak reveals huge power boost

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhYwt_0fk3rFtG00

Samsung will release another pair of foldable phones this summer, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. The former has appeared in various leaks already, as leakers usually focus on the most exciting unreleased flagships. But the new Flip will also be a flagship handset, and it’s showing up in more leaks of its own. A new benchmark leak proves that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will feature a brand new Qualcomm processor, which is great news for Samsung fans who might still be worried about the Galaxy S22’s throttling scandal.

Throttling shouldn’t be a problem on the new foldables

Samsung slowed the Galaxy S22’s performance with a built-in app to avoid overheating and preserve battery life. Early buyers soon discovered the practice, which turned into a massive scandal for the Korean company, especially in its home country.

It’s primarily the Exynos versions of the Galaxy S22 that had to suffer as Samsung downgraded the performance. Samsung fixed the throttling issue, allowing buyers to bypass the performance restrictions. The company issued software fixes in Korea and Europe, where it sold Exynos variants.

But in the months that followed, we learned that it might not be only Samsung’s fault. The current chip designs that Android vendors use might be prone to overheating if proper cooling isn’t in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FivkM_0fk3rFtG00
Leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Image source: OnLeaks/91mobiles

Separately, Samsung vowed to create new chips for its flagship devices, but such an endeavor would take time. And leaks soon emerged claiming that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will feature new processors.

The two handsets will get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip, a leaker said. This implied that Samsung is already steering away from the Exynos 2200 System-on-Chip (SoC) in the Galaxy S22. But also from the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that powers Galaxy S22 versions.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 processor leak

Ice Universe is the leaker who made these claims a few weeks ago. After saying that he could confirm the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will get the TSMC-made new Qualcomm processor, he’s back with a benchmark score for the chip.

If the identifiers in the Geekbench 5 benchmark above are interpreted correctly, then we’re looking at a test for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Moreover, the benchmark lists the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor. The SoC is reportedly built on TSMC’s 4nm process.

The leaker says that Samsung fans can “breathe a sigh of relief,” as the processor’s power consumption performance is better than Samsung’s 4nm chips.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s processor scored 1277 and 3642 in these benchmark tests. The results are in line with the Galaxy S22 performance. But the throttling scandal also led to Geekbench removing the Galaxy S22 and other devices from its listing. That’s because Samsung cheated in those tests.

That’s to say that the best way to test the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 processor performance is to wait for the phones to hit stores.

What’s certain is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 won’t outperform last year’s iPhone processor. Therefore, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC won’t outperform the A16 Bionic coming to this year’s iPhone 14 Pro phones.

Speculation aside, Qualcomm will soon introduce the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 version. That’s when we’ll know more about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4’s processor.

Comments / 0

Related
DIY Photography

Motorola is launching a smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera in just two months

Motorola is set to release a new smartphone in July. And if the fact that Motorola is still releasing smartphones at all wasn’t surprising enough, this one’s going to contain a 200-megapixel camera, the company has confirmed through a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. It’s expected to be the long-rumoured Motorola Frontier and is being touted as a “new benchmark for image experience”.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Xiaomi steals Leica from Huawei for its next flagship phone

Xiaomi is working with Leica on the camera for its next flagship, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, and has additionally shared that the new phone will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. Previously Leica shared a successful partnership with Huawei, but this has come to an end with the announcement of the new deal.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best 2-in-1 Laptop for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The best two-in-one laptops offer versatility like no other. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Samsung Exynos#Samsung Phones#Android#Smart Phone#Ios#The Galaxy Z Fold 4#Korean
The Verge

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, for when flagship isn’t flagship enough

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 set the stage for the biggest Android smartphones of 2022, including Samsung’s flagship Galaxy — but it’s about to be surpassed by a better “Plus” version that’ll no doubt appear in buy-it-for-the-bragging-rights gaming phones and luxury handsets. It’s called the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which just rolls off the tongue, and Qualcomm says it’ll offer 10 percent faster CPU performance, 10 percent faster GPU clocks, and — get this — use 15 percent less power for “nearly 1 hour” of extra gameplay or, say, 50 minutes of social media browsing.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

New Motorola Razr might finally have the power it deserves

It seems relatively uncontroversial to say that Motorola’s smartphone efforts for the Razr series have been a little lackluster, but that may change with the third phone in the newest Razr line. While nothing’s been officially confirmed yet, it would seem that the Razr 3 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor, putting it miles ahead of the Razr 1 and 2 in terms of power.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

We've already used the first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 superphone

Qualcomm today officially announced the latest revision of its Snapdragon 8 platform, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, boasting performance improvements across the board and up to 30% efficiency gains over the base model 8 Gen 1. The new platform will feature in flagships from big names like OnePlus, Honor, and...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
BGR.com

Google Messages users in one country are being bombarded with ads

Avoiding ads is a fool’s errand, but some of us have it far worse than others. During its I/O keynote last week, Google discussed the advantages of Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging. One Googler even poked fun at Apple for refusing to adopt the technology. But what Google failed to mention during the keynote was how some businesses are abusing a feature of RCS to spam Google Messages users with ads.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro base storage might start at 256GB

Get any new flagship smartphone and it’ll probably come with at least 128GB of storage onboard. The only odd exception is the 2022 iPhone SE refresh, which starts at 64GB. From 128GB, you can bump the flash memory to 256GB on most devices. Some flagships go even higher, offering 512GB and 1TB storage tiers. And some Android devices take microSD cards that let you expand available local storage even more. With that in mind, we expect the iPhone 14 phones to launch with at least 128GB onboard. But one rumor says that iPhone 14 Pro storage might start at double that amount, or 256GB.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Vivo Y75 4G smartphone launched

Vivo launched their Vivo Y75 5G smartphone in January and now they are launching a 4G version of the handset. This device comes with different specifications, the handset features a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The handset comes with a MediaTek...
RETAIL
Android Police

MediaTek wants in on more American phones with its first chipset supporting millimeter wave 5G

The global chip shortage brought upheaval to the mobile sector and continues to rage on and allow MediaTek to claim a golden opportunity. IDC reported the company's systems-on-chips present in an "over 50%" share of the Android market last year while the manufacturer itself says that's a repeat performance from 2020. With rumors that Samsung might turn to outside help for a prominent smartphone release, the middle of 2022 is proving to be an exciting time for the Taiwanese firm. And, just announced, we've got a bunch of new silicon spanning the mid-range and they include the comapny's first crack at millimeter wave 5G.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review: The Flagship To Beat — For Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Specifications Included in the Box Design: A Crown Jewel Display: AMOLED Goodness S Pen: A Welcomed Treat Software: More Than You Need Performance: Fluid Responses Camera: Best in Class Battery Life: Speedy Recharge Our Verdict How Long Will It Last? What Are Some of the Alternatives? When you look at all the best smartphones on the market right now, they share some very similar qualities. From their slick-looking premium designs to their versatile triple-camera systems, it’s no surprise that nothing has yet to...
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is finally getting Google Assistant

Google Assistant is available to download today on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 series of smartwatches, well over half a year after the company launched its flagship wearable. During Google I/O 2022 Samsung revealed that it was finally incorporating Google’s voice assistant “this summer,” but I guess summer is here a little bit early.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Xiaomi and Leica are partnering up for an 'imaging flagship' coming this July

This ends the Huawei-Leica era for good. Xiaomi has tied up with Leica for the camera tech on its flagship phones. The first Xiaomi-Leica “imaging flagship” will launch in July. Rumors about a possible Xiaomi-Leica partnership have been confirmed today. Xiaomi has announced a long-term strategic partnership with...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

MediaTek gives mmWave 5G a boost with Dimensity 1050 chip

A phone you use on a mmWave 5G network in the future may be powered by a MediaTek chip. After confirming it was preparing to launch its first mmWave-capable system-on-a-chip earlier this year, the Dimensity 1050 is now here and it’s coming to smartphones before the end of September. It joins Qualcomm-powered phones on some, or all, of the carriers providing mmWave connections in the U.S.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

We tested the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: benchmark results

So, Qualcomm just announced the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 — a slightly upgraded version of the flagship 8 Gen 1. At first look — it "only" offers a 200 MHz bump in peak performance, which is pretty easy to scoff at. But Qualcomm cited huge improvements in efficiency, which is where the Plus' power is really at.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be getting this year's best processor

Benchmarks purportedly show the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by a processor faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The GeekBench results show a 20-25% performance improvement over the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is also said to be 30% more power-efficient, which could lead...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Motorola teases upcoming phone with massive 200MP camera

While I wasn't all that impressed with its most recent pseudo flagship phone, it appears Motorola has much bigger ambitions for its next handset thanks to the addition of a super high resolution 200-MP camera. In a post on Weibo (via 9to5Google), the general manager of Lenovo (Moto's parent company)...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

319K+
Followers
8K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy