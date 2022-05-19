ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral starts process of removing blue-green algae from Borris Canal

By Andrew Shipley
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPKp0_0fk3qVsH00

We're getting a firsthand look at the charcoal now being used to fight a Cape Coral Blue Green Algae bloom outbreak impacting 20 acres in the freshwater Borris Canal System.

The canal system includes six freshwater canals located south of Sattlewood Farms, west of Trafalgar Middle School, and east of Sandoval; where you will see warning signs warning of the risks. Those warnings include not eating shellfish from the Borris Canal System or swimming in the canal or touching your face or eyes if you come into contact with the water in the canal.

After discovering blue-green algae last week, the City of Cape Coral is starting to take steps to remove those algae from the system. Thursday’s actions are deploying 100 of these charcoal screens that will remove nutrients from the system.

The screens stretch across the canal's algae-contaminated area near Veterans Memorial Parkway and SW 20th Avenue.

Cape Coral’s Environmental Biologist Kraig Hankins says the idea is once the algae are killed, there will be an increase in water nutrients. That is not a good thing, Hankins says if they are not removed, they could feed a future Caloosahatchee River bloom.

Charcoal screens, Hankins says, work as a home tap water drinking filter.

“It acts to remove about 95% of the phosphorus, 90% of the nitrogen, it will remove heavy metals if those are in the system,” said Hankins. “It basically locks that kind of stuff and acts like a sponge. So it will hang on to it. So, we will leave these in place for maybe 2 months. And once the algae are treated, the nutrients will be released and come downstream. And we are trying to catch it before it goes across Veterans, and that’s saltwater."

Hankins says this will be a two-month process. Once this is done each screen will be nutrient-filled, so they can be sold back to the vendor to then be resold to help with agricultural planting. They plan to re-sell the 9-dollar screen for 4 dollars.

As for the algicide, a peroxide-based solution will be used, which acts as an oxidizer. Think steel or iron turning to rust. The hope is it kills the algae.

We asked FGCU Water School professor Dr. Mike Parsons if he agreed with what cape biologists are doing.

“Yeah, because you are dealing directly with the problem which is the bloom with the hydrogen-peroxide,” said Dr. Parsons. “And you are dealing with one of the causes of the problem which is the nutrients that lead to the bloom in the first place.”

Dr. Parsons, also a member of the state's Blue-Green Algae Taskforce, says he does not expect the solution to hurt or kill fish, because it's only made of water and oxygen. but he says you still need to be careful.

“It’s like if you are going to overthrow a government and then you have a power vacuum,” said Dr. Parsons. “Who is going to step in? So, you are removing all the coccoid bacteria or the majority of it. You are removing other microalgae, single-cell algae, and bacteria. So, who is left to fill that void and how are they then going to change conditions? Will it be for the better? Will you get a different species blooming?”

Dr. Parsons believes the charcoal screens, which remove water nutrients that can cause future algae blooms, show him Cape Coral city biologists are already thinking about potential future problems.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Smelly substance seen floating on Peace River in Punta Gorda

Something smelly is popping up in Southwest Florida. A viewer sent us a picture of what it looks like at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda with chunks of something floating on top of the Peace River. Mark Cangelosi sent WINK News the picture of the stuff floating in the waters...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Low flying plane captures attention of Lehigh Acres neighborhood

A low-flying plane rattles people in one Southwest Florida neighborhood. It turns out that the plane belongs to Lee County Mosquito Control and was doing pest control testing. When Wilberson Vilsaint shot the video of the plane flying low, he said he worried that the plane was flying too close to the ground.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
University of Florida

Wild Sarasota Spotlight: watch out for woodpeckers — identifying local species

While most of us can deduce that a woodpecker is in the area by the resonance of their drumming, we may not know which pal from the Picidae family has stopped by for a visit. Unfortunately, woodpeckers of the Southeast are all black, white, and red so it can be challenging to keep them straight. That said, the three most common woodpeckers in our area – Pileated, Red-Bellied, and Downy – are distinct enough that with a little practice, you’ll be ID-ing your neighborhood excavators in no time.
SARASOTA, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

$185 million upgrade approved for Cape Coral Bridge widening project

Big changes are coming to the Cape Coral Bridge. Lee County is setting aside $185 million from surplus tolls, bonds, and possibly federal funds to make major improvements to it. The project is still in the planning stages. Right now, construction is slated to start in December 2026. It will...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Algae#Canals#Algae Blooms#Trafalgar Middle School
santivachronicle.com

Sanibel Looking At A Ban On E-Bikes On The Beach

A Facebook advertisement prompted Councilman Mike Miller to propose a ban on electric bikes on the beach. The city has an ordinance in place prohibiting motorized vehicles and mopeds on the beach, so Miller suggested restricting e-bikes as well. “It was a Facebook ad about the availability of e-bikes for...
SANIBEL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Rust
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral growth speed exceeding expectations

The fastest-growing city in Southwest Florida is growing faster than we thought. A new study suggests Cape Coral can be built out in the next 11 to 18 years. Which prompts more urgency from city leaders to address the needs and concerns of the city. More public access to the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man dangerously leaves cockatiel in a hot car in Collier County

A bird was found locked in a car for hours and Collier County deputies say Shawn Wilder locked the bird in the car. The bird was found inside the car on Mission Hills Dr. Saturday afternoon for more than two hours. According to the report, the multi-colored cockatiel bird appeared to be panting. The bird’s feathers appeared fluffed up also and appeared to be pacing on one of the perches in its cage.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Just four purchase opportunities remain available at Ronto’s Omega high-rise

The Ronto Group announced that just four purchase opportunities remain available at its luxurious Omega high-rise tower within Bonita Bay. Omega is a new 27-floor tower being built by Ronto and will be the final luxury high-rise tower built at Bonita Bay. The clean-lined tower will feature 67 residences, including spacious tower residences and four penthouses. All four of the penthouses are under contract. Ronto has processed 64 sales worth a total of $257,700,000 and the building is 96% sold. Pricing for the four remaining tower residences that offer a stunning 4,645 square feet or 4,210 square feet under air and expansive views 78-feet or 68-feet wide ranges from $4,650,000 to $5,050,000. Construction of the Omega tower is progressing as planned and on schedule for completion by the end of this year. Luxury homebuyers who make their purchase decisions now will be in their new residences by the 2023 winter season. Ronto previously announced that the unsold residences at Omega will showcase designer specified feature and finish packages that will be installed as the residences are completed.
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy