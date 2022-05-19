ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

GCSC receives $2.5 mil donation, the largest in school history

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldE5S_0fk3ntKS00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – Gulf Coast State College received an unprecedented donation on Thursday.

The Hilton family donated $2.5 million to the college, the largest single donation in the school’s history.

Panama City CRA hosts small business workshop

Most of the money will go towards expanding the school’s hospitality and tourism program.

“I have always been interested in education and hospitality management and tourism education in particular and it seemed to me that with tourism being the number one private industry in Bay County, we need to have the best hospitality management program imaginable,” Julie Hilton said.

$1 million will go towards operating funds to help grow the hospitality and tourism program.

Another $1 million will go towards permanently installing a hospitality and tourism expert on staff.

And an additional $500,000 will support the Gulf Coast Guarantee scholarship campaign.

“For the students, it’s going to bring an enhanced curriculum,” Gulf Coast State College Executive Director Dr. Sean Preston said. “It’s going to bring real-world examples of what it means to be a hospitality expert. It’s going to bring the very best faculty we can get our hands-on. Is going to provide for us some additional space for the students in this building that will be specific to the hospitality and tourism industry.”

Bay County Water Treatment Plant gets upgrades

Being involved in hospitality all her life, Hilton said it is very important for hotels to have properly trained staff.

“We will be developing a program where we work with employers in the community to find out more about what they want and need and what kind of education will be useful to them,” Hilton said.

This program will provide our ever-growing resort town with a number of qualified hospitality employees upon graduation.

“You can have the most beautiful buildings in the world, but if you don’t have wonderful team members who serve our guests, you don’t have anything,” Hilton said.

Gulf Coast State College’s Advanced Technology Center will become the Charles Hilton Center for Advanced Technology and Hospitality Management as part of the donation.

The official ribbon cutting will take place in July.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Wee Care Park gets mural makeover

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Art students at Walton High School are applying their talents in the real world. They submitted drawings to become murals on one of the buildings at Wee Care Park. County officials and business leaders voted on the artwork and selected two winners who were awarded $500 scholarships. “It’s all skills […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Auditions underway for the Southern Lights talent competition

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – There is still time to audition for the fourth Annual Southern Lights: The Search for a Star competition. Anyone with a family-friendly talent is welcome to enter the southeast competition that accepts participants from southern Georgia and southern Alabama and Northwest Florida. “May 25 is the deadline for people to […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WMBB

Healthmark employees reach one month without pay

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – There are still no answers about the future of the Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs. The hospital’s emergency room has been closed for more than two months. Administrators originally told us the remodeling job would take no more than four weeks. That’s forced EMS crews to take emergency […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Panama City, FL
Education
Local
Florida Society
City
Panama City, FL
Bay County, FL
Society
Bay County, FL
Sports
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Education
Panama City, FL
Sports
Panama City, FL
Society
Bay County, FL
Education
WMBB

BDS expects most summer school students ever

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — More students than ever before are going to summer school throughout Bay District Schools. This year all schools will be open for students.  600 students throughout the district are already signed up for summer school in June. “So if we have students that have failed a course or are credit […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Tyndall Air Force Base hosts equine therapy event

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For soldiers, coming home from active duty can bring major challenges. “I”m a retired Army Chaplain after 25 years, and did three years Iraq/Afghanistan, so I also have PTSD,” Founder of The Hope Project David Trogdon said. For Trogdon, one way to cope...
BAY COUNTY, FL
ashlandsource.com

GALLERY: Crestview High School Graduation 2022

Crestview High School graduated 84 seniors on Sunday afternoon during commencement exercises in the high school gymnasium. Richland County Sherriff's Office Deputy Les Horner, the school's resource officer, was the guest speaker, chosen by the senior class. Bridgette Bays delivered the class officers' address. The class flower was the carnation...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
WMBB

Downtown Panama City welcomes 1st Discover Asia event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, McKenzie Park will play host to the Discover Asia event which will give you an inside look at Asian culture. Discover Asia will run from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will feature a wide variety of vendors and exotic Asian cuisine. There will also be live entertainment […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Preston
HBCU Gameday

New look Bragg Memorial Stadium coming together at FAMU

Bragg Stadium at FAMU was last renovated with completion in 1983 Florida A&M is currently in the second phase of renovations to Bragg Memorial Stadium.  The stadium’s east side bleachers and structure were completely redone in 2021.  The new construction replaced the old steel bleachers with lighter and louder aluminum bleachers.  The steel beams that […] The post New look Bragg Memorial Stadium coming together at FAMU appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Panama City CRA hosts small business workshop

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Community Redevelopment Agency hosted a free small business workshop for those who want to learn the ins and outs of owning their own business. This is the second workshop they’ve held. The Panama City CRA is collaborating with the Florida Small Business Development Center to hold these […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Walton Rd. sidewalk project making headway

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Work has moved quickly on a new sidewalk project in front of Walton High School. This project will provide a five-foot-wide concrete sidewalk along the south side of Walton Road from 20th Street to State Road 83. The project will also include pipework on the north side of Walton Road. […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Man in the Sea Museum gets new exhibit

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Man in the Sea Museum has been serving the Bay County community for 40 years, providing hundreds of years worth of history in diving and underwater technology. This week, they have added a new exhibit featuring women in the field. The exhibit is titled “The Women Divers Hall of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast State College#Mil#Charity#Gcsc#Panama City Cra#The Gulf Coast Guarantee
WMBB

Emergency officials offer tips in constructing your Hurricane Safety Kit

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–  June 1 is the start of the 2022 Hurricane season and Emergency Management officials said that the time to prepare your hurricane safety kits is now. Now is the perfect time to start as the 10-day sales tax “holiday” in which Floridians can buy certain hurricane supplies without paying taxes begins […]
ENVIRONMENT
WMBB

Local athletes sign to colleges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three Bay High athletes are on to bigger and better things. Two cheerleaders and a football player signed to colleges Wednesday. Cheerleader Kailey Kaspar signed to the University of North Florida. Fellow cheerleader Isabelle Stevens is signed to the University of South Florida. Former Bay High running back Demari Wyatt […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Scheduled concert without permit raises questions

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — July 4th is the biggest weekend for tourism in Panama City Beach and this year even more people could arrive on our white sandy beaches for a concert. The ‘Son of the South’ tour is scheduled to make a stop at Aaron Bessant Park. Aaron Bessant Park is home […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

#TessSTRONG Food Truck festival raises money for MADD

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After almost a year of recovering from a tragic car crash that police said involved a drunk driver, News 13’s Tess Rowland celebrated her recovery by hosting a local food truck festival that raised money for Mother’s Against Drunk Driving on Saturday. Ten local food trucks participated in the event, and 10 […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
WJHG-TV

Reactions to rising gas prices

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - All across the area gas prices are topping four dollars when it comes to filling up at the pump. “It’s very hard to travel, it makes it very hard for us,” Bernita Johnson, visiting from Carrollton, Georgia said. For many traveling nowadays,...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Bay County Community Health Survey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is conducting a community health survey. It takes five minutes to complete and your answers will “directly impact health priorities for community action.” Take the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SKCSW3H
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Hurricane Michael spurs more county upgrades

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Michael, Bay County was able to recognize some deficiencies when it comes to infrastructure. Communication technologies were put on that list of improvements. Cell phones, TVs and computers were rendered useless after Hurricane Michael, making it difficult for safety officials to communicate important information to everyone in Michael’s […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy