Craft breweries apart of the Alliance of Minnesota Craft Breweries have been working hard to get a bill passed and signed that will allow growlers to be sold in small breweries. Castle Danger Brewery along with Fulton, Indeed, Surly, Schell’s, Lift Bride, and other members, have been working together on the bill that will allow them to sell growlers in their establishments. For some, they will be reselling them once again. On Friday, May 20th, the Minnesota House and Senate passed the bill that is waiting on Governor Walz’s signature.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO