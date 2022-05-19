ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Customer harassed, BLM sign snatched from Dayton bar

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXjMn_0fk3nirh00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The co-owner of a Dayton bar is bringing attention to an act of racism that was caught on camera last Friday, and the harassment of a customer that followed two days later by the same suspect.

Nearby security cameras captured the man pulling the Black Lives Matter sign off of The Barrel House’s fence before taking off with it.

“It was more frustrating, I would say, when he came back a couple days later and started harassing a black customer on our patio. He was targeting her because she was black,” Gus Stathes, the bar co-owner, said.

4 arrested after string of mailbox thefts in Miami Valley

According to Stathes, two days after the sign was torn down, the suspect returned on Sunday and began harassing a customer who was out on the patio.

“He was walking by, she said hello, and he looked her dead in the eye and said, ‘All lives matter’ with a grin on his face as he walked away. She came in upset, like oh my God, I can’t believe that just happened,” Stathes said.

“There’s a bunch of people saying, ‘Oh so he’s racist because he took down a sign?’, but it goes farther than that. This was de facto an act of racism. He saw three words. The words didn’t say ‘only black lives matter’. They didn’t say ‘black lives matter more than your life’. They just said black lives matter, and he got inspired to rip that sign down. It’s upsetting, but what’s almost more upsetting is that people have such a hard time actually viewing this as a racist act.”

Teen killed in Clark County crash ID’d, 1 seriously injured

Stathes said that he has been in contact with the police and intends to file charges.

“At the very minimum, it’s theft. It’s not a huge deal if somebody stole a sign; it’s the racial implication behind it.”

Stathes said that the restaurant is trying to use this as an opportunity to shed light onto the fact that there is still racism alive in the community and work to be done.

Stathes is also encouraging people to donate to the National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton to allow some positivity to come out of the situation.

The organization focuses on serving underserved communities, providing a variety of educational programs, both free-standing and school-based, tailored to various age segments, with particular focus on elementary, middle school and high school students in the region.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 17

Jon Gotti
3d ago

The radical left propaganda media are desperate to divide the American people...

Reply(3)
7
Related
Fox 19

Middletown homeowner shares video of man peeping into house

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A homeowner on Middletown’s northside is warning other residents after a stranger was caught peeping into his home. Nicholas Rose says he filed a police report after getting the unexpected and unwelcomed visitor at his home around 3 p.m. on May 20. “I got a...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Security Camera#The Barrel House
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police looking to identify breaking and entering suspects

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department announced they are searching for two men accused of breaking and entering a business. Police say that the two suspects broke into Song Long Restaurant on Section Road on May 15. The suspects forced their way into the business and removed property, police...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 Middletown buildings put on list of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two buildings in Middletown are now on the list of most endangered historic sites in Ohio: Manchester Inn and Armco Research Building. Preservation Ohio is the state’s oldest statewide historic preservation organization, an independent, non-profit organization. They put the list out each year and are celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2022.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
WDTN

RTA to hold interactive bus driver hiring event at UD Arena

“You don’t know what it’s like driving a bus until you try it, and this way candidates get to ‘test drive’ their new job,” said Chief Customer & Business Development Officer Brandon Policicchio. “Normally, it would take a week or so for a new hire to get behind the wheel. It’s a cool and rewarding experience to drive a bus. I started driving a bus when I was 19, and we want to offer that in advance to potential candidates.”
DAYTON, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Arrested in Connection with Restaurant Shooting

Ohio Man Arrested in Connection with Restaurant ShootingSCDN Photo Archive. A man in Ohio has been arrested after allegedly being involved in a shooting at a Rooster’s. Travaughn McConnell faces multiple charges including felonious assault and attempted murder in connection with the Columbus shooting.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Miami Valley health leaders urge caution this summer as COVID-19 cases rise

"This strain of COVID-19 is highly contagious, but on the flip side of it, it's not impacting the hospitals as much. I think people are having milder disease in large part because of previous infection with other strains and some immunity from that, as well as some immunity from their vaccines and boosters that they've had," Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, the Patient Safety Officer for Kettering Health, explained.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Police searching for gunman in White Oak shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colerain Police are still searching for the alleged gunman in a Saturday shooting in White Oak. Public Information Officer Jim Love said the shooting took place outside of the Airy Pony Keg on Colerain Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Colerain, Green Township and North College Hill police responded...
WHITE OAK, OH
WDTN

WDTN

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy