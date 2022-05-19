ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

What has to happen in order for the UC Davis mascot to change?

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAWxf_0fk3nYzJ00

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, students from the University of California, Davis voted to change the university’s mascot from a mustang to a cow, however that is only one part of the process.

Even though the Cow4Mascot campaign received enough student votes in favor of changing the mascot, there are still a number of steps that need to be taken before the school officially makes the change.

Holy Cow! UC Davis students vote to change mascot

The vote must go through the Cal Aggie Alumni Association, where they will decide if they want to change the mascot from the mustang to a cow.

If the Association agrees with the students, the vote will then be considered by the university’s administration. It is then up to the administration to decide whether the new mascot changes to a cow.

UC Davis students have attempted to change the mascot in the past, according to Cow4Mascot. In 1993, the student vote went on to be approved by the Cal Aggie Alumni Association.

However, the campaign ended when it reached the administration and the chancellor at the time.

Currently, the Cal Aggie Alumni Association is still in deliberation over the decision to change the current mascot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

Sacramento State resumes graduation ceremony for the first time since 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of students from the Sacramento State class of 2022 walked across the stage at the Golden 1 Center in what was the university’s first in-person commencement ceremony since the start of the pandemic. The Sacramento State ceremony was attended by 9,345 graduates, which was a record for the university. Business […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento rents hundreds of goats to reduce fire risk

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of West Sacramento rented about 400 goats to help clear high grass which could act as fuel for fires. The city will briefly close Jefferson Boulevard Monday to allow the goats to access grass and weeds near the Barge Canal and the Clarksburg Branch Line trail. The city […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davis, CA
Education
State
California State
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
centralvalleytv.net

Modesto Teen Reported Missing

MODESTO – A 14 year old boy was reported missing Saturday May 21st, and his cell phone was last tracked to the Bakersfield area. Nicholas Sheffield is 5’3” and weighs about 120lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Nicholas was last seen at Sipherd Park in...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Sac State graduation to return in-person at Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento State will return to in-person graduation ceremonies at Golden 1 Center, May 20-22 after two years of COVID-19 interruptions.  According to a Sacramento State report, there will be 9,435 graduates eligible to participate in the ceremony this year. Sacramento State reported that they have managed a stable enrollment rate, during […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento City Unified not extending school year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District announced Thursday that the 2021-22 academic year will not be extended, ending as scheduled on June 16.  In a press release, the district said no additional instructional days will be added to the school year and the 2022-23 academic year will begin as scheduled on […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Davis#College#Mustang
ABC10

Cockroaches in California | What Roseville residents need to know

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Natalia Jovovich grew up in West Roseville and is home from college. In the past month, she's seen four roaches. "It's not like it's not an infestation or anything. It's not like a huge deal, but it's just so odd given that we have never seen any in the past up until very, very recently," Jovovich said.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

West Campus High vice principal resigns, citing harassment since 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dr. Elysse Versher said she will resign as vice-principal of West Campus High School in part because of racial and sexual harassment and the Sacramento City Unified School District’s lack of action, according to her resignation letter, which was shared with FOX40. Versher’s letter says that before the racist harassment against […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4 California wildfires rage during hot, windy weekend

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Four wildfires burned throughout California this weekend amid hot and windy conditions. Crews said Sunday they were gaining ground on the Quail fire in Vacaville, as they work to contain three other blazes throughout the state. The Quail fire broke out Saturday and is 45 percent contained...
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

UCSF doctor on rising Bay Area COVID cases

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong joined KRON4 to discuss the rise of COVID cases in the Bay Area and how to stay healthy. Bay Area COVID cases rising Chin-Hong is an infectious disease specialist at UCSF who specializes in treating infectious diseases with a focus on infections that develop in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Evie M.

Would you hang out with the prankster ghost at the Moose Lodge in Turlock, CA?

Not the Moose Lodge in Turlock. I couldn't find an imagine I could use."Moose Lodge" by pixeljones is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I always loved visiting Turlock growing up in Merced, CA. When your parents told you to load up in the car and that we were going to Turlock or Modesto, you knew they planned something cool. Maybe that’s not how it feels to people who live in Turlock, but it did to us. Once I moved away as an adult did I ruminate on all the unexplainable and weird stories coming out of California. Particularly paranormal stories. But never once did I suspect Turlock to be haunted, or the harmless-looking Moose Lodge we used to drive past weekly.
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento moving forward with plans to build Broadway Bridge

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another bridge which looks to connect West Sacramento and Sacramento inched one step closer towards construction. The West Sacramento City Council at its recent meeting approved the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Broadway Bridge Project. Jason McCoy, a supervising transportation planner for West Sacramento said the council certified “the […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Video: Parent attacks high school umpire after playoff game

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — An angry parent was caught on video swinging at an umpire after the Del Campo Varsity Baseball Team beat Buhach Colony after the high school playoff game. Coaches said it happened after a couple of close calls seemed to be the deciding factor that gave Del Campo the upper hand […]
KRON4 News

California winner of $316.3 million Powerball prize comes forward

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, the California State Lottery announced the name of the person who purchased a winning Powerball jackpot prize ticket at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento back in January. Orlando Zavala Lozano won $316.3 million after splitting the $632.6 million jackpot prize with a couple from Wisconsin that also bought a winning […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Eder Samir Galindo Ramirez, 2007-2022

Eder Samir Galindo Ramirez was the 15 year old son of Alvaro Galindo and Blanca Ramirez of Arcata. He was born in San Bernardino on March 8, 2007, and moved with his family to Arcata in 2015. He instantly fell in love with the beauty and fresh air of Humboldt.
FOX40

FOX40

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy