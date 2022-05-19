ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Air Force sets record with $532 mil contract for Tyndall rebuild

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tio5X_0fk3nVL800

TYNDALL AIR FORCE, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Air Force has taken a huge step toward the rebuilding of Tyndall Air Force Base.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded the $532 million construction contract to Hensel Phelps on May 10.

This is the Air Force’s single largest military construction contract ever.

It encompasses 11 projects that support flightline operations for the three F-35A Squadrons expected to arrive at Tyndall in September 2023.

“It is over half a billion dollars because of the magnitude of the mission being brought here this procures an entire campus of brand new buildings to bed down up to 72 primary assigned F-35’s here at Tyndall,” Natural Disaster Recovery Division Deputy Chief Mike Dwyer said.

Panama City CRA hosts small business workshop

The first phase of this project includes the construction of several hangars, a maintenance complex, group headquarters, an aircraft parking apron, aircraft support equipment storage, a corrosion control facility, and an F-35 flight simulator training facility.

They will be built to be resistant to future hurricanes and flooding.

“These facilities will integrate many of the new technologies that we are bringing in as part of the ‘Base of the Future’ also they will be constructed to a new higher designed wind speed. The hangars that are right next to the apron where the hangar will be parked will be designed to a 170 mph wind speed, well above that of Hurricane Michael,” Dwyer said.

Firefighters in Bay Co. team up for training

This is just one part of the overall base reconstruction.

But Dwyer characterized this contract as the “crown jewel” accusation of Tyndall’s rebuild.

All the design work is done, so construction should begin sometime later this summer. The project will take several years to complete.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
dakotafreepress.com

Proposed VA Hospital Changes Promise More Access, Less Cost

Veterans Administration Secretary Denis McDonough visited Sioux Falls last week to talk about staffing issues at the Sioux Falls VA hospital and the major changes the VA is recommending to facilities and services nationwide. In March the VA issued recommendations that include scaling back some services in Sioux Falls in favor of partnerships with the private sector and, more dramatically, replacing the Fort Meade and Hot Springs hospitals with one new VA hospital in Rapid City. Secretary McDonough says those changes are part of a nationwide effort to provide better access to care at lower costs:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

Yankton Wastewater Rates to Rise

The Yankton City Commission will hold a work session tonight to talk about the upgrades needed at the wastewater treatment plant, and what those will cost. The Director of Environmental Services for the City, Kyle Goodmanson says the forty million dollar project will require wastewater rates to rise over the next few years….
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Funding for Castlewood tornado losses available

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Castlewood Community Foundation is working to provide funding to households and businesses located within the Castlewood School District for losses from the May 12, 2022 tornado. According to the Castlewood Community Foundation, affected households and businesses must call 211 to begin the application...
CASTLEWOOD, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tyndall Air Force Base, FL
Panama City, FL
Government
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Government
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Record Setting Catfish Caught in South Dakota

We all dream of catching the "big one" but one Iowa man actually did catch the "biggest one" in South Dakota. According to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department,. Ethan Evink of Hospers, IA caught the record setting flathead catfish on Friday morning. The fish came in at...
LIFESTYLE
KELOLAND TV

Construction coming to 60th Street bridge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Work on the 60th Street bridge over Interstate 229 will start construction May 23. The bridge is located on the northeast side of Sioux Falls, south of the I-90 and I-229 interchange. According to the SDDOT, the work done on the bridge will include:...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Stolen sculpture recovered; Crews repair safety net

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, May 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The missing sculpture “Miss” by artist Xu Long Hua was recovered Saturday evening after being damaged and stolen earlier in the weekend.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Air Force#Wind Speed#Tyndall Air Force#Hensel Phelps#The Air Force#Squadrons#Panama City Cra
KELOLAND TV

Non-stop flight to California now offered at SF Regional Airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just in time for summer vacations, you now have the opportunity to get a non-stop flight to San Diego, California from Sioux Falls. The new flight route starts Thursday, May 19, at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Allegiant Airlines is offering one-way fares on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

DOJ Audit: SF Non-Profit “Call to Freedom” Fails to Meet Multiple Conditions of Federal Grants

Some girls have all the luck. Then there’s Kassidy Peters. First Peters tries working as a real estate appraiser but has to quit when her mom turns the certification process into a political scandal. Then she goes to work raising money for a nice non-profit, and a few months later, the feds write them up for not living up to the conditions attached to the $1.975 million in federal grants they’ve taken since 2018.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
tsln.com

Derecho delivers tough blow to farming operations

For people across eastern South Dakota and Minnesota, the May 12 storm that lasted 20 to 30 minutes with a wall of wind and debris turned their worlds upside down. Near Colton, South Dakota, 61-year-old Wendy Lape of Wentworth was driving with her husband when the storm hit. A chunk of wood came through a window of their vehicle and struck Lape. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
B102.7

Win This 2022 Indian Rogue Motorcycle With B1027!

Get ready to hit the road this summer on a brand new 2022 Indian Rogue motorcycle from Vern Eide Motoplex and B102.7!. It's super easy to win this new sweet ride. This 6-speed, V-Twin liquid-cooled bike will turn heads. Three ways to qualify to win:. 1. Listen to B102.7 weekdays...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Great Shots’ safety net

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Golfers are still able to get their swings in at a Sioux Falls business that’s still under repair from last week’s storm. The strong winds brought down much of the massive netting surrounding a driving range. But the netting’s great fall was right on course at Great Shots.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Look’s Marketplace advises baked beans recall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Baked beans sold at Look’s Marketplace are being recalled. The market and restaurant posted about the recall on Facebook saying there’s a “remote possibility of metal shavings in the bacon that is in the beans.” Looks advised customers that have any of the products purchased from May 3 to May 20 to discard them and receive a full refund or return the baked beans for a full refund.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Car Accident Occurs Near Utica

A one-vehicle accident occurred Saturday morning west of Utica. Yankton County Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Rothschadl says that the Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident three miles west of Utica on Saturday at 10:39 AM. He says 60-year-old Julie Block of Lesterville was traveling in a 2014 Chrysler Town...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Don’t leave your sensitive plants unprotected from frost overnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If your garden is part of your weekend plan, be sure to protect sensitive plants tonight. Or just wait until tomorrow to plant. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says following a cool day, areas frost are likely overnight. It’ll be a mostly sunny and pleasant day on Sunday. Dreary and cooler returns for the start of the work week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WMBB

WMBB

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy