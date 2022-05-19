ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach visitors head toward ocean amid temperature increase

By Claire Metz
WESH
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — We didn't break records, but temperatures were high Thursday, and summer hasn't even started — which is why a number of people decided to beat the heat by heading toward the beach. "It's a good combination to be by the beach and the...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
