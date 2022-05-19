ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka Combat Air Museum to acquire new jet

By Matthew Self, Ryan Atchison
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Combat Air Museum in Topeka will be acquiring an F-15A Eagle tactical aircraft, according to an announcement from the museum on Thursday.

This addition was approved by the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio last month. According to the museum, Worldwide Recovery has scheduled the historic aircraft to be moved sometime between August to September 2022 from the Saint Louis Science Center in St. Louis, MO.

The museum has already received $12,000 in donations for the display at Forbes Field, but will need to raise $21,000 total in order to cover the transporting and reassembling costs, They are currently raising funds through a GoFundMe fundraiser.

Kansas mom has warning for 2022 graduates

The historic aircraft was the seventh aircraft off the McDonnell Douglas production line and was used at Edwards Air Force Base for armament and external fuel stores testing. It was later withdrawn from service and sent to Chanute Air Force Base for jet engine and fuel system training until the base closed in 1990.

It was transferred to the Octave Chanute Aerospace Museum and was on display until the museum closed. It was then moved to Saint Louis Science Center and put in storage, where it currently rests.

