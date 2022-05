BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Bellingham Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed two people at a party just after midnight Friday night near Western Washington University. According to the Bellingham Police Department (BPD), at around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a fight near the corner of Billy Frank Jr. St. and E. Maple St. near Laurel Park. When police arrived a group of people said they were trying to restrain a person involved in the fight, but he got away before police showed up.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO