Real ice skating rink planned for SteelStacks this winter

By Glenn Epps
 4 days ago
Prepare to get swept off your feet beneath the Christmas-themed Bethlehem Steel blast furnaces this winter. ArtsQuest on Thursday announced it will launch an ice rink around Thanksgiving this year at SteelStacks on Southside Bethlehem, courtesy of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital. The Ice Rink at SteelStacks is slated to open...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skating Rink#Skates#Steelstacks#Bethlehem Steel#The Ice Rink
