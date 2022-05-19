ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Pete Hardin on Spitzer’s Coddling of OC Corruption.

By Admin
orangejuiceblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, CA – Today, Pete Hardin called on Todd Spitzer to return campaign contributions from donors implicated in the widening Anaheim corruption scandal. Financial disclosures reveal Todd Spitzer accepted max contributions from Todd Ament, who has been indicted by federal prosecutors and his wife Lea Ament. Spitzer also appears to have...

www.orangejuiceblog.com

Comments / 3

Jeff Ricks
3d ago

I read up on Pete Hardin. He's woke and has a long history of sexual misconduct including discharged from military and resigning from a gov job. Do not need a WOKE DA. Spitzer is why OC doesnt look like Portland, San Fran, Chicago, LA NY. Feel lucky you have him.

Reply
7
