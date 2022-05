Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu and others in his political inner circle are facing an FBI corruption probe, alleging they were involved in a scheme to commit fraud by sharing confidential information with representatives of the Angels related to Anaheim’s sale of Angel Stadium with the expectation of receiving contributions to his reelection campaign, withholding of information from an Orange County Grand Jury related to the sale of the stadium, and other allegations.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO