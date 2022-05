A man is dead after six people were shot overnight, including a young child and a teenager, across Baltimore, police said. City police said a 32-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were shot while they sat in a car in the 500 block of North Glover Street in east Baltimore around 1:13 a.m. Both victims were taken to hospitals. The woman is in critical but stable condition and the boy is listed as stable, police said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO